TrueDialog, a leading provider of enterprise-grade SMS Texting solutions, today announced a new integration with the HubSpot CRM platform. Rather than a mere connector, the 100% native integration allows TrueDialog’s platform users to message directly from HubSpot, dramatically increasing marketing and communication capabilities.



This native integration brings significant convenience, as TrueDialog users won’t need to toggle between windows on another website. More importantly, it saves time and reduces the risk for errors, while increasing data security and team collaboration. The TrueDialog HubSpot integration empowers users to deliver a much more streamlined and positive experience to their customers.



“Enabling businesses to interact with contacts natively is key to creating a continuity of customer interactions,” said John Wright, CEO of TrueDialog. “The problem is that if a solution doesn’t provide a native integration where emails, phone calls, and texting are all recorded in chronological order, you lose vital parts to that conversation history. With our native SMS integration with HubSpot, not only do we enable businesses to keep that continuity, but we also save users time by automatically recording each SMS activity – essentially catapulting their SMS capabilities with enterprise-grade features.”



Users can send custom messages from a Contact record in HubSpot as well as send bulk SMS through HubSpot Workflows where users can easily build automation to incorporate SMS messaging. They also get team-based, multi-user 2-way texting with the proprietary "TrueDialog" feature, which enables mass SMS marketing campaigns.



To improve tracking and performance, mass and two-way messaging activity is recorded in HubSpot CRM. Users can view a log of all SMS sent and received through the Notes on a Contact’s Activities interface. Opt in and opt out is also tracked, if a recipient opts out of a campaign, users won’t have to worry about compliance issues from accidentally sending them a message.



The experts from TrueDialog are here to help users get the best results from our HubSpot integration. Our support teams are all based in the United States.



About TrueDialog

Headquartered in Austin, TX and founded in 2008, TrueDialog is an innovative communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company. Our team of veteran messaging experts has built what we believe is the premier mass text messaging and customer support texting platform in the industry by carefully listening to our 1,000s of customers. TrueDialog’s technology is enterprise-grade, cloud-based, API-centric, and with an ISO 9001 database, direct carrier connections and 99.9% uptime, is secure and stable to meet the needs of the largest enterprise businesses and higher education institutions. Customers can send mass text messages or utilize our unique “TrueDialog” feature which enables seamless, multi-user, team-based customer support texting at scale. For more information, visit TrueDialog.com



# # #

Ken Narita

TrueDialog

[email protected]

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn