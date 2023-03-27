TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Large Employers 2023.

This is the third consecutive year TTEC has earned this accolade, presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world's-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"I'm so proud to once again see TTEC recognized as one of America's best large employers. It is the result of our commitment to delivering exceptional employee experiences," said Ken Tuchman, Chairman and CEO of TTEC. "We will continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our talented workforce with an inclusive and engaging culture, digital empowerment, and professional development."

TTEC's employee engagement programs are laser-focused on attracting and retaining talent with a holistic value proposition that addresses the raised expectations of employees in the labor market today.

In addition to being named one of America's Best Large Employers 2023 by Forbes, the company earned recognition as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2022, a Best Employer for Veterans 2022, and one of the Best Employers for Diversity 2022.

Forbes and Statista selected the America's Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's nearly 69,400 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

Invester contact:

Paul Miller

[email protected]

303-397-8641

Media contact:

Tim Blair

[email protected]

303-397-9267