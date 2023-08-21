SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and tech startups, companies are constantly on the lookout for fresh talent and innovative minds to lead them into the future. Regie.ai, a prominent player in the AI-driven sales solutions realm, has recently taken a significant stride by bringing on board an exceptional new executive team to complement its existing team.

All their new executive hires are renowned experts in sales operations, sales engagement and the CRM space, which becomes increasingly important as Regie.ai climbs the ranks of becoming the leading Generative AI platform for B2B sales teams.

LeeRon Yahalomi - Head of Customer Success

As the new Head of Customer Success, LeeRon Yahalomi is no stranger to the intricacies of managing customer relationships within the tech sector. Previously a seasoned executive at Textio, Yahalomi brings a wealth of knowledge in fostering client satisfaction and driving business growth through exceptional customer experiences.

Nina Butler - Head of Marketing

As the new Head of Marketing, Nina Butler joins the team with a formidable background in crafting and executing strategic marketing campaigns. Nina Butler honed her skills as a marketer at Alyce, a direct mail sales technology serving the enterprise.

Thomas Tobin - Head of Product

The role of Head of Product is a critical one in any tech company, and Regie.ai has made a strategic choice in appointing Thomas Tobin to this crucial position. With a background that spans leadership roles at Salesforce, Twilio, and Drift, Tobin brings a wealth of experience in product development and innovation. His tenure at these tech giants is a testament to his ability to steer product strategies that align with market trends and customer demands.

This strengthening in its leadership bench comes on the heels of Regie.ai closing its Series A Round funding. Regie.ai currently has nearly 50 employees across 4 countries.

