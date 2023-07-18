Agile Lab, the leading platform for data governance, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest technical preview through Witboost, introducing an innovative AI-powered feature designed to enhance data productivity significantly. This new Witboost functionality empowers users to automatically generate business descriptions and tags for all schemas and data contracts in their LLM, making it easier than ever to keep track of critical information. With Data Contract Copilot, Witboost users can quickly and easily generate SLAs, business descriptions, and tags for enhanced data engineering productivity.



Witboost is renowned for its modular, customizable, and technology-agnostic platform that enables data practitioners to create an interoperable ecosystem of data platforms and tools. With unified and self-service experiences and processes, Witboost empowers organizations to enforce governance and automation throughout the entire data project lifecycle, regardless of the chosen architecture, including data mesh.



Understanding the critical role of metadata management, Witboost has shifted left to streamline and automate the process. With the introduction of the LLM-powered feature Data Contract Copilot, Witboost now offers an unparalleled solution to automatically generate precise and contextually relevant business information and tags for all schemas and data contracts, leveraging external business glossaries and embracing a BYOM paradigm, allowing every organization to use ChatGPT or other models and API providers.



“Data Contract Copilot is a huge step to shift-left the metadata management in the SDLC, reducing the time and effort needed to create high-quality metadata and link them with the business glossary,” said Paolo Platter, co-founder, and CTO of Agile Lab. “Our mission is to revolutionize how companies approach data management, helping data practitioners achieve their greatest potential.”



Traditionally, data engineers have faced challenges when manually generating business descriptions and tags, often leading to time-consuming tasks and inconsistencies in quality. Witboost's new feature tackles these obstacles head-on by leveraging the power of AI to intelligently analyze the schema, understand the underlying business context, and generate accurate and meaningful descriptions and tags.



Key benefits of Witboost Data Contract Copilot:



1. Enhanced Productivity: By automating the generation of business descriptions and tags, data engineers can significantly reduce the time spent on these tasks, enabling them to focus on more value-added activities.



2. Improved Quality: Leveraging advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Witboost ensures consistent and high-quality business descriptions and tags, reducing errors and enhancing overall data governance.



3. Streamlined Collaboration: With standardized and easily interpretable business descriptions and tags, collaboration between data engineering teams and business stakeholders becomes more efficient and effective, fostering a culture of data-driven decision-making.



"We are excited to introduce this revolutionary AI-powered feature to our growing community of customers," said Alberto Firpo, CEO of Agile Lab. "By automating the generation of data contracts, we aim to empower data engineers with enhanced productivity and elevated data quality, enabling them to accelerate the delivery of data projects and drive impactful business outcomes."



The technical preview of Witboost's Data Contract Pilot is now available to selected users, allowing them to experience the cutting-edge capabilities firsthand. This preview period will enable Witboost to gather valuable feedback and further refine the feature before its official release. To learn more about Witboost and join the technical preview of the AI-Powered Business Descriptions and Tags feature, visit http://www.agilelab.it.