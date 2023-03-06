Wizard Digital, a leading full-service digital marketing agency, has merged with BrandStar, a solutions-driven, fully horizontally and vertically integrated production and strategic marketing company.



BrandStar, already home to the region’s most technologically advanced virtual reality studio, will now have yet another key digital component to offer clients through its marketing ecosystem.



Fort Lauderdale-based Wizard Digital focuses on data-driven and result-focused strategies to enhance their client’s online presence and achieve their strategic goals.



Their broad scope of offering includes: Website Design and Development, SEO, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Email Campaign Management, Marketing Automation, E-Commerce Solutions, and comprehensive Advertising Audits and outsourced CMO level strategic marketing consultation.



“The team at Wizard Digital brings a compelling new dimension to the whole of BrandStar’s integrated offerings,” said Mark Alfieri, Founder & CEO of BrandStar. “Seth (Rand) and Luke (Freeman) have literal decades of experience integrating successful digital strategies for a broad array of clients ranging from startups to professional sports teams and Fortune 500 brands. Everyone at BrandStar is excited to work with this amazing team.”



“We are very pleased to bring our unique skills and approach in this arena to such a unique, forward-thinking organization. BrandStar already has a significant range of offerings for its clients. We look forward to working alongside BrandStar’s full-service agency, WNDR, as well as Kreps PR.” adds Seth Rand, co-founder and CEO.



“I have respected Mark & Doug as entrepreneurs for a very long time and I am excited to be partnering with them to build a world class digital agency, said Luke Freeman, co-founder of Wizard Digital.



BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company offering a broad range of services, among them strategic marketing, advertising, digital strategies, sales, and production.Founded by Mark Alfieri, BrandStar’s award-winning TV programming airs on Lifetime Television, Bloomberg, FOX Business, and numerous syndicated outlets, and includes shows such as Military Makeover, Designing Spaces, The Balancing Act, Inside the Blueprint and Access Health.



For additional information, visit www.BrandstarDigital.com.



About BrandStar

BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company, marketing agency, and content exchange platform. We offer everything you would find at a full-service marketing firm, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people’s lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we’ve succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com.



About BrandStar Digital

BrandStar Digital (formerly Wizard Digital) is a full-service digital marketing agency, providing design, development, advertising, and digital marketing services to help businesses grow and thrive with a strong internet presence. With decades of combined experience, Wizard Digital’s award-winning team audits websites, monitors online presence, implements advertising and marketing campaigns, researches a company’s competitors, and designs a strategy geared towards cost-effective growth. For more information, visitwww.BrandstarDigital.com