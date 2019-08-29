Gartner's latest report, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce (subscription required), reveals the current leaders in this space are SAP, Adobe, Oracle and Salesforce. Gartner researchers found "product functionality and performance" as the top considerations for buyers of digital commerce platforms ahead of technological innovation and total cost of ownership.

In other customer experience software news ...

RollWorks Launches Account Scoring

RollWorks, a division of AdRoll Group, has debuted a new account scoring feature in a move designed to help account-based sales and marketing teams score and prioritize target account lists. The new functionality is an add-on to RollWorks’ Account-Based Platform. It leverages a predictive machine learning model that ranks accounts within a target list based on firmographic and technographic fit characteristics.

Bombora, LiveRamp Strike Partnership in Digital Advertising

LiveRamp has developed a data solution with Bombora. It uses account-based marketing strategies to help users define and target SMB audiences with an intent to purchase products and services.

It combines Bombora’s expertise in B2B data and LiveRamp’s knowledge in identity resolution, data activation and data stewardship. It's based on behavioral signals and data science.

DataRobot, CallMiner Partner for Better CX

DataRobot and CallMiner have announced a partnership designed to accelerate AI capabilities within the contact and customer experience center. CallMiner will be able to access DataRobot’s automated machine learning technology leading to behavioral insight that captures intent and sentiment. DataRobot can use CallMiner’s extensive conversation analytics capabilities.

ThoughtSpot Raises $248 Million

ThoughtSpot has closed $248 million in funding at a valuation of $1.95 billion. This brings the company’s total funding to $554 million. New investor Silver Lake Waterman, Silver Lake’s late-stage growth capital fund, joined existing backers Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Geodesic Capital in the funding round. ThoughtSpot is going to invest in its go-to-market teams in North America, EMEA and APAC. It will hire for its engineering and product teams, and invest in customer and thought leadership events.

Bazaarvoice Acquires Influenster

Bazaarvoice, which provides product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions, acquired Influenster, a product discovery and reviews platform. The acquisition brings together Influenster’s community of consumers with Bazaarvoice’s software and network of global brand and retailer websites. The co-founders of Influenster, Aydin Acar and Elizabeth Scherle, will retain responsibility for "key functions" at Influenster, according to company officials. Integrated offerings will be available in North America immediately and in Europe in the fall, before expanding to other regions in 2020.

NetWise Data Acquires WhoToo

NetWise Data, a data and information services company, acquired WhoToo, a Data-as-a-Service company previously owned by Demandbase. The acquisition will allow NetWise to upgrade B2B and B2C data assets currently sourced and distributed by WhoToo. Company officials said the move will combine customer data employed by WhoToo customers with the customer expertise and custom segmentation by NetWise.