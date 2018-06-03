A common theme of the top articles on CMSWire last week had to do with hard work going to waste because details were ignored. For example, our top viewed article discussed five user interface mistakes that cause customers to steer clear of your site. These are easily avoidable once you get the proper direction. Additionally, if you expect quality work you might want to prioritize employee engagement. Make sure you’re hard work isn't going down the drain by catching up on the articles, below. Feel free to let me know your thoughts, I’d love to start a conversation! Cheers.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- 5 User Interface Mistakes That Drive Customers Away
By Kaya Ismail | May 29, 2018
Make sure to avoid common font mistakes, congestion problems and treating all operating systems the same.
- Why Improving Employee Engagement Should Be Your Priority
By Daniel Cohen-Dumani | May 30, 2018
“True employee engagement comes about when enough people within a company not only care about doing a good job, but also care about what the organization is trying to achieve and how it goes about doing it.”
- How to Obtain Consent, Remain GDPR-Compliant and Not Alienate Your Customers
By Dom Nicastro | May 30, 2018
This is not a “one size fits all” approach.
- Is There a Chatbot in Your Company’s Future?
By Jim Panagas | May 29, 2018
One of the subheads in this article is “Phone Bots Bad, Online Bots Good?” and that makes me giggle.
- How to Design an Effective Digital Innovation Campaign
By Andrew Pope | May 29, 2018
Foster creativity in your workplace with this tactic.
- Why DAM Is the Heart of Your MarTech Stack
By John Horodyski | May 29, 2018
It’s all about balance.
- 3 Ways to Sweeten the Employee Experience
By Kathleen Vegh | May 31, 2018
“When you truly listen and care for employees’ best interests, you’ll find they are more willing to go the extra mile in their jobs.”
- Karl Redenbach: ‘User Engagement Is Central to the Success of a Digital Workplace’
By China Louise Martens | May 29, 2018
Understanding user interaction is at the heart of it all.
- What Is a Neural Network and How Are Businesses Using Them?
By Erika Morphy | May 31, 2018
Each company has a different use, but LinkedIn, for example, uses a neural network along with linear text classifiers to detect spam or abusive content in feeds when content is created.
- How AI Can Negatively Impact Employee Experiences
By David Roe | May 30, 2018
Employees are facing loss of control, disruption of plans and disruption of relationships. Tisk tisk.
