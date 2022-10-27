About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Woman customer going to the entrance of popular Rewe To Go supermarket and grocery store.
Feature

Is Customer Experience the Key to Surviving ‘Skimpflation?’

6 minute read
Michelle Hawley avatar
October 27, 2022
Customer Experience
The first place most consumers are looking to cut costs to battle rising prices is axing brands that don't provide excellent customer service.

Costs are up — there’s no denying it. Consumer prices increased 9.1% over the past year, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics — the largest yearly increase in 40 years. While fuel, energy and utility industries have seen the biggest impact, other sectors, including food, apparel, recreation and transportation, have not been immune.

Inflation rates, however, are only one piece of the puzzle. They fail to capture the phenomenon of "skimpflation" — the combination of rising costs and companies skimping on the stuff they provide. The result is people spending more money but receiving less in return.

You’ve probably seen it for yourself. Maybe you’ve gone to the grocery store to pick up your favorite cereal. You notice that not only has the price gone up, but the box has gotten skinnier. That’s skimpflation in action.

No matter the reason for this tactic — the need to cut costs or corporate greed — customers aren’t satisfied with this new norm. Instead, their expectations and behaviors are making big shifts.

Customer Habits Changing Alongside Economy

According to Vasili Triant, chief operating officer at UJET, research from his company shows that customers are taking action to combat rising costs. They are:

  • Canceling subscriptions
  • Moving to lower-cost providers
  • Negotiating contracts

Most consumers, said Triant, are planning to cut spending. And the first places they’re looking at? Brands that don’t provide excellent customer service.

“Price is no longer the great differentiator,” said Triant. “Consumers can find the best price across the vast landscape of ecommerce and price-matching. Customer service is what separates brands, wins the purchase-decision moment and is what customers remember.”

Related Article: A Decade of Dramatic Change in Digital Customer Experience

How Brands Can Maintain CX Despite Down Economy

Rising costs aren’t just affecting consumers. Brands are also being hit by inflation, with many of them dealing with slashed budgets, downsized staff and even requirements to cut back on resources.

However, when it comes to cutting costs, taking away from customer experience is not the way to go. “Downsizing during a recession doesn’t need to negatively impact customer service,” said Triant.

Let’s delve into how brands can keep CX and customer service a priority during these trying times:

Utilize AI Across the Customer Journey

Triant recommended brands tap into technology like artificial intelligence (AI) to downsize without sacrificing customer experience.

“Conversational artificial intelligence can manage a variety of simple tasks traditionally supported by a live agent for quicker service and shorter wait times,” said Triant. “As a result, agents are freed up for more complex needs — and are supported with AI-powered insights for faster customer resolution.”

AI that functions across the entire customer journey can also give brands insights into how customers engage with them, Triant explained. The technology can predict customer intent based on past interactions and provide employees with next-best responses to efficiently solve problems.

Modernize the Contact Center

Another way brands can excel in customer experience during a downturn? Look to modernize the call center.

“Advanced CX features, like enabling customers to use smartphone features (such as camera, video and screen sharing) to expedite service requests go a long way in separating your brand from the rest,” said Triant.

He recommended offering multiple ways for consumers to reach your brand — text, chat, phone, in-app, etc. — and making it easy for customers to switch between channels.

“By exiting the landline era and entering the next generation of CX, customers will consistently choose your brand in a climate of cutting back,” Triant said.

Level-Up Customer Service Talent

Now, when the economy is down and competitors are cutting back on CX, is the time to reinvest in your customer service, which includes enhancing your staff’s skills.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Nov
1
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Webinar
AdobeStock_275879779
Nov
1
Predicting Loyalty & Retention with AI
Pecan | AI for Business
Webinar
AdobeStock_493358337
Nov
2
How AI is Creating Better Agent and Customer Experiences
AI has gone mainstream, learn how to best use it in the contact center
Webinar
AdobeStock_528346295
Nov
9
Make Customer Experience Easy
A just-right customer experience will no longer help you retain and attract new customers.
Webinar
AdobeStock_378653560
Nov
22
Optimize Your Online Patient Experiences
How to use data to deliver informative digital experiences while navigating patient privacy laws
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Explore the latest customer experience and customer services technologies
Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Nov
1
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Webinar
AdobeStock_275879779
Nov
1
Predicting Loyalty & Retention with AI
Pecan | AI for Business
Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Nov
1
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Webinar
AdobeStock_275879779
Nov
1
Predicting Loyalty & Retention with AI
Pecan | AI for Business
Webinar
AdobeStock_493358337
Nov
2
How AI is Creating Better Agent and Customer Experiences
AI has gone mainstream, learn how to best use it in the contact center
Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Nov
1
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience

“CX shouldn’t be something to disregard when times get tough — it should be viewed as a profit driver,” said Triant.

He recommended empowering agents to resolve problems by offering them data, technology, contextual insights and personalized recommendations.

“Agents should be viewed as a strategic asset and recognized for their ability to impact customer relationships and brand reputation,” he said. “But all the greatest tools to enable agents won’t help them create memorable experiences if CX frustrates the customer.”

Align IT Resources With Business Needs

Having a differentiator that captures and keeps customers is the desire of any retailer, said Jason Raymer, vice president of enterprise client experience at iQmetrix.

But it won’t be enough to roll out customer experience initiatives that ask team members to deliver “best-in-class experience,” he said. Instead, brands must align their IT resources with the business’s needs.

“This will mean refining digital ecommerce experiences that are driving retail traffic,” said Raymer. “One example of this would be creating such clarity and ease for supply chain visibility that consumers always know what is available in-store and when it can be delivered, and the whole experience does not prompt them to cross-shop the brand with Amazon or other online retailers.”

Enable Multiple Sales Channels

Raymer said brands that want to stand out amid rising prices must ensure they offer multiple sales channels with features like inventory availability, pricing and the ability to buy or reserve a product online and pick it up in the store.

Another feature customers want? The option to buy now and pay later, which enables shoppers to make monthly payments for a product. According to a survey from C+R Research, 60% of consumers polled have used a buy now, pay later service.

“Ensuring that these functions exist consistently and are available through all channels allows for a unified brand experience and increased loyalty from consumers,” said Raymer. “Brands that have not solved for these expectations are at a crossroads and have to make investments in strategic SaaS (Software as a Service) partners that bring them up to speed in quarters, not years.”

Related Article: How Omnichannel Marketing Feeds Into Stronger Customer Experiences

Skimpflation Doesn’t Have to Affect Customer Experience

Prices might be rising — for your customers, for your organization. And you may be forced to cut back in some areas. However, brands that refocus their sights on customer experience despite the down economy can retain their customers and capture new ones.

As Triant explained, “Changes a brand makes to its customer experience (CX) during times of crisis can impact its long-term bottom line.”

Tags

customer experiencecustomer relationship managementcxmdxmecommerce

Featured Research

Featured research
White Paper
Delivering Frictionless Customer Experience
Key trends, tips and tools you can put to use this year to deliver great customer experiences amid significant change
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Crafting personalized customer experiences with data
How using customer data and insights can help generate increased marketing ROI
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Data and AI in Retail
4 Proven Strategies Brands Can Use to Unlock Greater Experience
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Your Business Shortcut to Digital Transformation
The Right Development Platform Makes a Difference
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Human-Centered AI for Customer Service
3 Systems You Need to Scale Your Support Operations
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Delivering Frictionless Customer Experience
Key trends, tips and tools you can put to use this year to deliver great customer experiences amid significant change
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Crafting personalized customer experiences with data
How using customer data and insights can help generate increased marketing ROI
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience and custom service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play