Sprinklr, a customer experience management software provider, has raised $200 million at a $2.7 billion valuation from private equity firm Hellman & Friedman (H&F). The company also secured $150 million in convertible securities from Sixth Street Growth.

Sprinklr began as a social media management provider and in 2017 expanded its platform to add digital solutions for marketing, advertising, research, customer care and customer engagement. Over the last year the company has released features across its five products including: Sprinklr Live Chat to enable real-time conversations on a brand’s website and mobile apps, AI-powered capabilities like Smart Responses for care agents and Sprinklr Sandbox to provide an isolated environment to test, train and troubleshoot.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

Astute Acquires Socialbakers

Astute, a provider of customer engagement and Voice of the Customer (VoC) software provider, has announced its acquisition of Socialbakers, a social media marketing platform. The acquisition is designed to allow global brands to manage research, content, engagement, social listening and voice of the customer programs in a SaaS platform.

Socialbakers’ AI-powered social media marketing platform will combine with Astute's AI-driven solutions that include an omnichannel customer engagement platform, VoC and CRM. This will allow Astute to move forward in its quest to offer an end-to-end customer engagement platform, according to company officials.

Metadata.io Raises $6.5M for Series A

Metadata.io, which offers an autonomous demand generation platform, has raised $6.5M in a Series A round, led by Resolute Ventures. Greycroft, York IE, Stormbreaker, Mark Organ (founder of Eloqua), Ilya Volodarsky (founder of Segment) and others participated in the round. Metadata customers, including UIPath's VP of Growth, SocialChorus' CEO and other employees invested in the round.

Metadata was launched in 2017. Metadata will use the funding to expand its product capabilities, meet customer demand and scale its go-market motion, according to company officials.

Metadata is coming off some personnel movement at the executive level. The company recently appointed Olivier L’Abbé as president and expanded its leadership team with the additions of Clay Bentley, formerly of G2, as VP of sales, Jason Widup, formerly of Tableau Software, as VP of marketing and new board member Bill Portelli.

Metadata launched a new product recently, MetaMatch, a proprietary technology designed to allow B2B advertisers to build custom audiences on Facebook, LinkedIn and programmatic display using firmographic, technographic and demographic data from its proprietary database.

Bloomreach Announces Commerce Experience Accelerator for SAP Commerce Cloud

Content and commerce experience software provider Bloomreach has announced availability of Commerce Experience Accelerator: for SAP Commerce Cloud. The accelerator consists of three components: a Commerce Connector, which is a GraphQL-based front-end integration that enables SAP Commerce Cloud to run headless; a Product Feed Connector, to utilize the product feed from SAP Commerce and import into the brX Search and Merchandising modules; and React-based SPA Reference Storefronts for B2B and B2C. Bloomreach, through its React, Vue and Angular SDKs, supports SAP Spartacus.

With the accelerator, commerce and marketing teams can make content changes, use AI-driven search, merchandising and personalization and launch new ecommerce sites.

Nuxeo Releases Next-Generation Salesforce Connector

Nuxeo, provider of a cloud-native content services platform, has announced the release of its next-generation Salesforce Connector for content management. With it, customers get improved access to Nuxeo's content services from within the Salesforce Lightning interface. Users can view content that directly relates to a Salesforce account or opportunity as well as execute global searches across the Nuxeo repository and other federated content sources. The Nuxeo Platform can also surface suggested similar items of content to Salesforce users.

Other features and benefits include the ability to:

Add new content in Lightning with a drag and drop interface.

Create folders and new versions of documents and content.

Preview all types of content with an embedded viewer (e.g. PDFs, Office365 documents, images and videos).

Present search results with text highlights.

Open content directly in native applications (e.g. Word or PowerPoint).

Segment Introduces Segment Data Lakes

Customer data platform provider Segment has launched Segment Data Lakes, a customer data lake designed to provide a data engineering foundation to power data science and advanced analytics use cases.

According to company officials, businesses will be able to optimize the cost and time to unlock scaled analytics, machine learning and AI insights with a data lake. Segment Data Lakes individually optimizes each layer of a scaled customer data lake to provide data architecture and builds a storage layer to hold optimized and schematized customer data in a scalable object store. This layer is joined with a metadata store to provide data discoverability and integration into a decoupled compute and query platform.

Support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is available today, with support for Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud to follow.

Twilio Welcomes Deloitte Digital as a Premier Global Systems Integrator

Twilio, a cloud communications platform, has announced that Deloitte Digital has joined the Twilio Build partner program as a premier Global Systems Integrator (GSI). Deloitte Digital, part of Deloitte Consulting LLP, will build customer engagement solutions using Twilio’s cloud communications platform. The Twilio Build partner program has certified Twilio Build partners in North America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe and Latin America.

Deloitte Digital’s Twilio practice will offer the entire Twilio product suite, including Twilio Flex for contact centers, as well as the full set of Twilio communications APIs and platform services.

