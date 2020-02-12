PHOTO: Jose Ros Photo

We are now officially into a new decade, and times are certainly changing. Consumer data privacy regulations are here — and arguably to stay. The most recent bill, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), has been in effect since Jan. 1 and acts as the first major US shift around new standards for how businesses sell, interpret and use their consumers’ data.

With expanded rights for Californians that range from the ability to understand and access their personal data, know if it is being sold to third parties, prohibit that sale, and even demand that the business delete that data from its possession (in certain circumstances), organizations are thinking about far more than just compliance. With initial strategies now in place, many are finding that the CCPA is a massive orchestration and customer engagement issue that can directly impact operations and a business’ bottom line.

Preparing for What’s Ahead

One of the early challenges triggered by the CCPA is the struggle many businesses are still having to get a handle on where consumer data resides. They may find this data is strewn across the enterprise in various siloed systems.

One consumer request could require data collection from a dozen different systems — and many companies are currently dealing with each one manually. This often involves using a ticketing system or various spreadsheets that route work to different stakeholders throughout the organization. While this approach may initially work to meet deadlines, the challenge lies in what’s ahead.

As demand increases and spikes in volume are likely to occur with the next inevitable and unfortunate “Cambridge Analytica” type flare up, this type of manual approach will of course never scale. This raises the stakes of automation. Manual processes are not just expensive — they are risky. Each possible misstep potentially exposes your organization to expensive fines.

To meet the needs of today and tomorrow, a cohesive technology strategy that includes automation is critical for organizations to take on this great orchestration challenge. Organizations should consider implementing a system to manage its systems that can orchestrate and automate data subject requests from end-to-end using a streamlined approach that meets demand without causing a strain on resources.

Technologies such as case management and robotics enable businesses to get work done with closed-loop processes that initiate, track, automate on every request from ingestion to completion, often with “lights-out” automation.

Related Article: Feeling the CCPA Heat?

What’s Next for Data Privacy Regulations?

To make matters even more complex, almost a dozen additional states are anticipated to jump on the consumer data privacy bandwagon soon. And if the GDPR was any indication, it will take time and significant effort for organizations to ensure they are able to meet the regulations’ requirements.

As state legislators continue to propose their data privacy regulations, organizations are starting to pay closer attention to the permutations and variations that are likely to exist across these different laws. A key part of this means ensuring that they are using technology that can adapt and scale as more regulations come into play — because it does not appear to be a “one-size-fits-all” challenge.

By implementing a multi-dimensional platform that allows for reuse and customization in addition to automation, businesses are able to put the backbone in place, so they never have to repurchase and reinvent.

Related Article: Let 'Ethical by Design' Guide Your Use of Consumer Data

Working in Everyone’s Best Interest

Looking at the big picture, setting the right technology strategy to meet the rapidly changing data privacy environment can be a new-found opportunity for businesses. With trust being the cornerstone of data privacy, brands that see the CCPA and upcoming legislations as a way to build trust with their customers will see the greatest success. By establishing a multi-dimensional technology bedrock that is scalable and adaptable, businesses can support future growth, enhance customer engagement, and drive revenue — all without causing operational burdens.