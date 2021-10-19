Conference season gives CX and marketing professionals the opportunity to learn the latest industry trends, hear relevant case studies and network with other industry professionals. While attending in-person events is still not justifiable for many people, the rise of virtual events lets them get the same benefits out of conferences. The industry adapted quickly to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a Global Business Travel Association survey, there was a 290% spike in hosting virtual events in 2020 compared to 2019.

Whether you prefer to attend online conferences or to return to the large, activity-filled event conference centers, this fall has great options for you. Learn about the latest and greatest of CX and marketing at one or many of these events.

October 28-29, 2021 (Virtual)

Editors Note: This event is a SMG/CMSWire event. As part of Simpler Media Group’s quarterly Digital Experience Summit conference series, this October 2021 conference will focus on a few major themes, including how to foster a culture of creativity and experimentation, how to use customer surveys effectively for journey refinement and how to connect key moments to KPI. The DX Summit gathers an elite group of enterprise-level customer experience leaders to discover the latest digital CX trends, best practices and research.

Attendees will hear from distinguished guest speakers like Diana Harbison, Director of Strategy and Operations, Global Development and Innovation, Purdue University and author of Girl Decoded, Rana el Kaliouby. There will also be two days worth of panels and sessions, including:

Using the Customer Journey as a Vehicle to Break Down Data Silos

How to Innovate Your CX through Disruptive Times

The Art of Partnering to Innovate the Digital Experience

October 27-28, 2021 (In-person)

This event, which will take place at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, offers sessions, workshops and seminars about digital marketing best practices and tactics. Speakers include Sunni Hickman, Harlem Globetrotters VP of marketing & sales, and David Shing, Australian futurist, speaker and entrepreneur. Sessions and panels include:

SEO Tips for Pinterest and YouTube to Increase Site Traffic

Preparing Your Website Data for Google Analytics 4

Marketing in a Post-Pandemic Society

3 Ways to Revolutionize Your Email Open Rates

November 9-11 (Virtual)

One of the biggest European customer experience conferences, this conference explores many topics within customer engagement. There will be over 40 speakers from world-class brands, and attendees will get the opportunity to listen to case studies and presentations about the latest innovations in CX and marketing.

Looking Ahead to 2022

Meanwhile, it’s never too early to start thinking about 2022. Gartner is hosting its Digital Workplace Summit May 18-19 in London and its Marketing Symposium May 23-25 in Aurora, Colorado. Forrester will host its 2022 CX EMEA September 30 through October 1 in London. And our parent company, Simpler Media Group is hosting quarterly virtual conferences for the Digital Experience Summit event and the Digital Workplace Experience event.