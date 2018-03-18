Your human resources department might be looking to introduce some artificial intelligence into their processes, but one thing they should keep in mind if they do: transparency is key to gaining employee's trust in these new systems. It’s also exciting times for robotic processes — the only way to go is up! If only the robotic processes could feel the excitement.
I’ll leave you to it then. Please see below for CMSWire’s top articles, events and resources from the week of March 12 to 16, 2018.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- 7 Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Reinventing Human Resources
By Dom Nicastro | Mar 12, 2018
A warning to HR teams to implement these technologies with complete transparency to the company.
- Robotic Process Automation: This Is Just the Beginning
By Russ Gould | Mar 12, 2018
Domo arigato, Mr. Robato (Process Automation)
- Why Instagram Stories Need To Be Part Of Your Marketing Strategy
By Kaya Ismail | Mar 14, 2018
Despite blatantly stealing the “story” idea from Snapchat, Instagram Stories are winning the attention of users. Utilize this feature and become the master storytellers of your brand.
- Poor Digital Skills Hinder Digital Workplace Progress
By Elizabeth Marsh | Mar 14, 2018
No matter how strong your digital workplace tools may be, you won't get anywhere if your employees have poor digital skills. If that sounds familiar, have no fear, this article is here with next steps.
- Salesforce Expands Einstein Analytics, Cloudwords' New Marketplace, More News
By Dom Nicastro | Mar 12, 2018
Extra, extra! Read all about it.
- 4 Skills to Look For When Hiring a Marketing Manager
By Dom Nicastro | Mar 13, 2018
Communication, writing skills, intellectual curiosity and creative thinking skills tick all the checkboxes.
- 8 Tips For Conducting Customer Experience Audits
By Dom Nicastro | Mar 14, 2018
“The first step in determining if you have some problems with your customer experience programs is admitting you may have a problem.”
- 7 Ways to Measure Workplace Collaboration and Productivity Tool Efficacy
By Dom Nicastro | Mar 15, 2018
To get the most of your collaboration and productivity tools, make sure you’ve got the right set of metrics and measurement programs set in place.
- The Demographic Your Digital Practices Can't Ignore
By Kristina Podnar | Mar 12, 2018
Hint: we're not talking millennials or Gen Z.
- 6 Technologies Needed to Power the Modern Workplace
By David Roe | Mar 15, 2018
Collaboration culture, mobile, controlling integrated systems and digital asset management are just a few.
