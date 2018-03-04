Hey, we get it. You’re super busy. In case you missed it, here’s a quick list of the top articles on our site over the last week. Our readers are super “stoked,” as the kids say (well, they did back in 2004), about various aspects of AI. Also, what is up with the new Google Chrome ad-blocker? Get the scoop, below.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- Artificial Intelligence Will Change the Workplace Quicker Than We Think
By Nicholas McQuire | Feb 26, 2018
“Business adoption of artificial intelligence is accelerating, fueled by an explosion of data, the rapid growth in cloud computing and the emergence of advanced algorithms.”
- Understanding Google Analytics Audiences Report
By Pierre DeBois | Feb 28, 2018
The what’s-what and what’s-where of GA Audiences Report.
- Google Chrome's Ad Blocker: Friend or Foe of Online Advertising?
By David Roe | Feb 26, 2018
Roe spoke to advertising insiders to get their read on Google's big ad blocking move.
- AI Moves Past the Novelty Stage to Practical Workplace Application
By Sven Denecken | Feb 27, 2018
“Let’s get practical, practical” — Olivia Newton John gets an update for AI in the workplace.
- AI Strategy: 7 Things to Consider Before Getting Onboard
By David Roe | Feb 27, 2018
#1: Lack Of Definition and Strategic Business Objectives
- 7 Tips to Better Voice Search Optimization
By Kaya Ismail | Feb 26, 2018
Alexa! Take notes …
- 7 Ways to Improve Your Company's Employee Experience
By Dom Nicastro | Feb 27, 2018
Because your company is only as good as its happy employees. I’m looking at you, boss.
- Goodbye Copycat: China Returns to Its Innovation Roots
By Frank Palermo | Feb 27, 2018
Competition: it makes us better in the long run.
- 10 Common Voice of the Customer Mistakes
By Dom Nicastro | Feb 28, 2018
Ask more “whys” and “whats”!
- If Google Wanted to Get Found in Google
By Gerry McGovern | Feb 28, 2018
Guess what? Google is lacking on the search engine optimization front. It just gives people what they need.
Featured Events
- March 5 — Gartner Data and Analytics Summit 2018
- March 7 — [Bynder Webinar] DAM Integrations 101
- March 8 — [Priocept Webinar] Get the Most out of your CMS Deployment on AWS
- March 13 — [CMSWire Webinar] Task Performance Indicator: Measuring Customer Experience
- March 21 — [EIS Webinar] Product Data - the Great Enabler
Top Resources
- Web CMS: Center of Your Digital Experience Universe
- DX Platform Implementation Roadmap
- 5 Steps to Better Document Governance
- Revolutionizing the Commerce Experience
- DAM Connectivity Playbook