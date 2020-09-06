The journey to amazing customer experiences could never have been described as linear, but CX leaders realize now that the trip is far more important than the end result — though is there ever an end to inspiring loyalty and satisfaction? Elsewhere, we look at ways to fast track digital transformation and the importance of optimism for marketers.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- It's the Journey That Matters: Improving Customer Experience and Loyalty Scott Clark | Aug. 31
The journey has changed for all of us in 2020 — here’s what your customers need.
- What You Should Know About Voice of the Customer Survey Questions Dom Nicastro | Sept. 2
Customer surveys should be a starting point for strategy. Embrace the feedback loop.
- Why Cookie Tracking Has Landed Salesforce and Oracle in Court David Roe | Sept. 3
The EU’s data privacy regulations saga continues, and one UK claimant is hoping to see the cookie crumble.
- Personalization: Where Data and Content Intersect Sana Remekie | Aug. 31
Are the tools that claim to help with personalization fit for purpose?
- Design Workshops Are Killing Your Design Debbie Levitt | Sept. 2
Sometimes it’s best to leave things to the UX/CX experts.
- How to Accelerate Your Digital Transformation Kaya Ismail | Sept. 2
Any technology you implement should be solving existing problems rather than creating new ones.
- This Is the Critical Role Every CMO Needs to Play Right Now Rhoan Morgan | Sept. 3
Marketers are natural optimists, but a global pandemic can bring anybody down. Here’s why marketers need to keep a smile on their faces.
- How to Strengthen Company-Wide Communication, In and Out of the Remote Workplace Laura Spawn | Sept. 3
Can we talk? Communications are what keep our businesses moving forward. Here's how to improve yours.
- Yes, Quality Is Your Problem Alissa Lydon | Sept. 2
Don't leave quality assurance to one team, it should be a company-wide effort.
- Employee Experience, The EX-Factor for Competitive Advantage Kaumil Dalal and Gordana Radmilovic | Sept. 4
Now's the time for businesses to take a step back and see where they can improve their employee experience.
Featured Events
- Sept. 8 — [CMSWire Webinar] Strategies for Secure Remote Work Collaboration
- Sept. 10 — [CMSWire Webinar] The Digital Workplace Revolution: How Leaders Are Rising to the Challenge
- Sept. 16 — [CMSWire Webinar] How and Where Data Can Bring Customer Journey Maps to Life
- Sept. 17 — [CMSWire Webinar] VDI Intro: A Joint Nutanix & Citrix Journey
- Sept. 23 — [CMSWire Webinar] Achieving Enterprise Search Satisfaction
- Sept. 24 — [CMSWire Webinar] The Future of Digital Workplace and Employee Collaboration
- Sept. 29 — [CMSWire Webinar] Work Anywhere: How to Proactively Deliver a World-Class Experience to a Dispersed Workforce
- Oct. 13 — Digital Workplace Experience 2020
- Oct. 21 — Digital Experience Summit 2020