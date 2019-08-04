Following a spate of some headline grabbing fines handed out for data privacy infractions, companies who were slacking on meeting GDPR and other data regulations are finally taking notice. For companies just jumping on the data privacy bandwagon, our first article considers what you should look at in your web CMS to help aid in compliance. We're also catching up with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the battle for clean and reliable data. Are you ready? Let's do this:
Quick, give me the headlines:
- Evaluating a Web CMS in the Face of $5 Billion Fines
By Gabe Morazan | July 29, 2019
Between the GDPR fines and the FTC fines, data privacy is starting to make waves. Marketing departments have to address customer privacy and consent head on.
- The Uncomfortable Truth About DAM
By John Horodyski | July 29, 2019
Digital asset management is hard work, but stick with it! It's worth the time and energy.
- Google Hints at Search Console API Update: Implications For SEO Strategy
By Pierre DeBois | July 31, 2019
Google launches a survey for input in Search Console API. Learn what these API changes could mean for content management platforms and SEO.
- Sentiment Analysis Can Be Valuable if Used Correctly
By Erika Morphy | July 30, 2019
Potential implications (both positive and negative) of sentiment analysis diving into language. Creepy and cool.
- How Upskilling Can Help Offset Job Losses from AI
By David Roe | Jul 29, 2019
The push and pull of AI and automation lives on. It's not "if" but "when" certain jobs will be automated, so how are some companies, including Amazon, retraining their employees to combat that loss?
- Why Customers Are the Real Drivers of Digital Transformation
By David Roe | Aug 1, 2019
Large companies have a leg up on digital transformation due to access to large amounts of quality data. The inevitability of transformation means it's time to embrace the "how" of it all.
- Number of AI Projects Set to Explode, But Challenges Persist
By David Roe | Jul 30, 2019
Challenges to AI and machine learning projects include general lack of skill (calling all AI experts!) and data quality.
- Customer Experience Isn’t About Fixing Discomfort, It’s About Preventing It
By Alan J. Porter | Aug 1, 2019
A great reminder that good a good customer experience is first and foremost good customer service.
- Does Your Organization Need a Director of Personalization?
By Dom Nicastro | Jul 31, 2019
Reminder: Personalization is so much more than a single role. Your company should embrace this idea in all aspects of the customer journey.
- Striking the AI and Human Balance in Customer Experience
By Phil Britt | Jul 30, 2019
Artificial intelligence can help in many tasks, but here we have another reminder: data needs to be clean and trustworthy for it to work properly.
