PHOTO: Patrick Hendry

Sitecore laid off about 5% of its workforce this week ... what are the implications? Also, the disruptor is disrupted with the future of artificial intelligence as "augmented AI" is predicted to take over. And, in case you didn't know: engaged and happy employees mean even happier customers! Write that down. What else did you miss? Find out below:

Quick, give me the headlines:

Featured Events

Top Resources