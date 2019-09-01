Sitecore laid off about 5% of its workforce this week ... what are the implications? Also, the disruptor is disrupted with the future of artificial intelligence as "augmented AI" is predicted to take over. And, in case you didn't know: engaged and happy employees mean even happier customers! Write that down. What else did you miss? Find out below:
Quick, give me the headlines:
- Sitecore Lays Off a Reported 70 Employees
By Dom Nicastro | Aug 29, 2019
An overview of the Sitecore layoffs after it cuts its workforce by roughly 5%.
- Is Augmented Artificial Intelligence Already Disrupting Artificial Intelligence?
By David Roe | Aug 27, 2019
Gartner predicts that augmented intelligence, or AI and people working together, is the future. Are you ready for the "second wave of AI"?
- How to Measure Employee Experience — and Improve Customer Experience, Too
By Paul Warner | Aug 27, 2019
Employee experience and customer experience are intrinsically linked. An engaged worker serves customers better, so it's important to focus the facets of employee engagement and company culture. Right?
- What You Need to Know About Operational Customer Data Platforms
By Dom Nicastro | Aug 26, 2019
There's a new kid on the CDP block: Operational CDPs. More options, more problems? Let's discuss.
- Are Collaboration and Productivity at Odds in the Workplace?
By James Dellow | Aug 28, 2019
The struggle for the sweet spot between collaboration and productivity is real. Learn the ways in which collaboration is both helping and hurting productivity.
- How Success Stories Can Help Boost Office 365 Usage
By Asif Rehmani | Aug 26, 2019
Share success stories early and often. Take a page out of the marketing playbook digital workplace people!
- Cultural Institutions Turn to Tech to Heighten Customer Experience, On-Site and Off
By Phil Britt | Aug 28, 2019
Art and augmented reality (AR)? Yes, please.
- Where Buyer Enablement Fits in B2B Customer Experience
By Nicolas Vandenberghe | Aug 26, 2019
Who should lead buyer enablement? Let's find out.
- Accepting Privacy as a Customer Experience Issue
By Gabe Morazan | Aug 27, 2019
While most customers want a seamless, personalized experience, they also want transparency on how their data is being used.
- What to Look For in Your Next DAM
By Dom Nicastro | Aug 28, 2019
More great advice on how and where to spend your dollars set aside for DAM.
Featured Events
- Sept. 10 — [CMSWire Webinar] How to Use Customer Feedback to Fix Problems Before They Happen
- Sept. 18 — [CMSWire Webinar] Building a Better Customer Support Experience
- Oct. 18 — [CMSWire Webinar] AI Privacy and Customer Experience: Avoiding the ‘Creep’ Factor
- Sept. 16 — MarTech Boston 2019
- Nov 4 — DX Summit Chicago 2019
- June 2020 — Save the Date! Digital Workplace Experience Chicago 2020