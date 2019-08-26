PHOTO: David Calderón

On sales pages, they are called testimonials. On social platforms, they're called social proof. And on PDF pages, they're known as case studies. Whatever you call them, they all share success stories of how people solved problems using a specific product.

"Look, other people have solved the problem using this tool, so can you" — this kind of storytelling can be a great motivator.

Providing training isn't enough to ensure maximum uptake of a digital platform. You also have to persuade and inspire users. Borrow a page from marketing's playbook and use the power of storytelling. Include stories of other people's successful experiences as part of your digital adoption campaigns.

Whether you are deploying SharePoint for the first time or migrating to a new version, sharing success stories can inspire new users. The positive outcomes will be worth the effort.

Success stories are effective because they tend to be memorable, persuasive and inspirational.

Related Article: 12 Principles of Digital Workplace User Adoption



Try to Include Success Stories in All Communications

Shares stories from the start of your digital adoption campaigns. Every time you present a tutorial, a workflow, or a scenario, try to illustrate the steps using other people's experiences. Show stories on your training site that are applicable at the organizational-, departmental- as well as individual-level. If possible, attach a success story to every major tutorial containing your live classes and email daily tips as well.

Every time you show users how to solve a problem using Office 365, try to include a case where other people have done it successfully.

Here are some common examples that may inspire you to find more stories.

How a marketing team has used cloud capabilities, OneDrive for Business, and their smart devices to work together and co-author blog posts, presentations and sales proposals.

How an organization has used Microsoft Teams to bring managers together in a common cloud workspace to plan, analyze, discuss, share updates and approve a budget.

How an HR department has used SharePoint, Teams and Yammer to share information with new hires including training content, HR forms, live online Q&A events, workplace mentors and more.

Related Article: Boost Digital Workplace ROI With Upfront Investment in Training and Marketing

Use Digital Workplace Success Stories From Multiple Sources

Many times, companies don't realize they have a problem until they see another company deploy a solution.

Prioritize the problems your company experiences, but don't stop there. Set aside some time on a regular basis to do public searches on keywords like, "Office 365 success stories" or "Office 365 case studies." You may just find a solution to a productivity problem you didn't know your company had.

If you find a story, add it to a training article, video or walkthrough page. The tale of how another person worked through an issue will likely inspire similar action from your colleagues. This strategy keeps your organization agile enough to stay ahead of the digital innovation curve.

In addition to including stories from other companies, bring in positive experiences from your early-adopters, super-users, teams and departments.

Over time, accumulate more internal and external success stories, share them with your workforce, and watch as inspiration will drive more activities toward greater digital adoption for Office 365.