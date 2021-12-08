PHOTO: Strapi/SMG

Open-source headless CMS provider Strapi announced its latest release, Strapi v4 last week. Now including a new design system, user interface, plug-in API and more — Strapi says it's used by teams to independently manage all types of content.

The platform also enables teams to distribute content from their CMS to any channel. Strapi's open-source CMS has more than 5 million downloads to date, with 700 active contributors to its code. Written in JavaScript, Strapi stands as fully customizable as it provides users with a customizable API able to autonomously manage content and distribute it from a CMS to a multitude of channels. According to the company, Strapi v4 is set to enhance those experiences.

"With Strapi v4, we have significantly improved the developer experience in terms of customization and extensibility," said Pierre Burgy, co-founder and CEO of Strapi. "These new capabilities together with the new design system provide a solid foundation for the Strapi ecosystem to grow along with the number of plug-ins and integrations."

With the release of Strapi v4, the company says users are now able to create plug-ins, give app developers full control of data querying, standardize error codes — along with simplifying multiple other features and allowing quick migration between previous Strapi versions.

According to Kuldeep Aorara, Virgin Media's Principal Delivery Lead, Strapi's latest release is a clear step up from previous iterations, noting that Strapi v4 "not only boosts performance compared to the previous version but also makes the process of integrating other tools in our stack a breeze."

Including a new design system, user interface, plug-in API, database query engine, and improved REST and GraphQL API performance — Strapi v4 strives to provide teams with a customizable API that gives them the freedom to use and integrate their favorite tools.

Strapi's open-source code is available to the public on GitHub, where the project currently has more than 40,000 "stars." The company, backed by Index Ventures, Accel, and Stride.VC as well as angel investors and other open-source specialists, sees its transparency and customizability as enabling it to provide developers with the tools to build projects faster, and giving them the opportunity to integrate their favorite tools.