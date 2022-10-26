About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Sitecore CEO Steve Tzikakis on stage with an accenture logo on the screen behind him at his company's 2022 Sitecore Symposium conference.
Feature

What's Behind Sitecore's Accenture Partnership?

7 minute read
Phil Britt avatar
October 26, 2022
Digital Experience
Sitecore announced its newly minted partnership with Accenture, which the Sitecore CEO calls one of the biggest in company history.

CHICAGO — A new partnership with Accenture highlighted several announcements at Sitecore Symposium 2022 in Chicago last week, the company’s first live Symposium since 2019.

Sitecore, a digital experience software company, has worked with Accenture, the Dublin, Ireland-based professional services company, for 22 years, said Steve Tzikakis, Sitecore CEO. During that time, the two companies have worked together on more than 250 engagements in 21 countries. The collaboration has included clients across a variety of industries, including CNH Industrial and Iveco Group.

“This is probably one of the biggest partnerships that Sitecore has made in the last 22 years,” Tzikakis said. “We're joining (the) Accenture strategic platform group."

The Sitecore CEO added his company will add the services of a "great partner in creativity in technology and strategy in advisory with a lot of industry insights, coupled with a composable DXP.” Tzikakis expects the partnership to provide huge momentum for Accenture as well as for the Sitecore ecosystem.

“Ninety-five percent of executives globally are reporting their customers’ lives are changing faster than their businesses can,” said Bob Markham, Accenture Song (formerly Accenture Interactive) North America lead. “As a result, organizations are fundamentally rethinking what products and services they offer, how they operate their businesses and how they interact with their customers. To remain relevant, companies must be able to react to customer needs quickly, creating compelling, agile digital experiences. Through our strategic partnership, we are even better positioned to help our clients design, deliver and optimize digital experiences across the entire customer life cycle.”

Here are some other takeaways from Sitecore Symposium 2022, the theme of which was “meet every moment”:

Related Article: 4 Major Announcements at Sitecore Symposium 2022

Sitecore's Doubling Down on Content

“There is a fine line between victory and defeat,” Tzikakis told attendees in a keynote. “For many of us, it often comes down to that 1% — it's the last throw in a match; it's the last quarter, often the last idea in a meeting. If you can win that extra 1%, can you imagine the impact this can have in your business?”

Content is king — most businesses invest 1% of their revenue in content, according to Tzikakis. “So going after that 1% will take the right strategy, the right platform and the right ecosystem. Together we can win that extra percentage point."

He pointed to the current challenges companies are facing, including changes in labor, workforce changes, rising inflation and energy prices and declining equity prices.

“Everybody's talking about the recession coming, so on the other hand, you have a lot of companies that are looking for growth — they're looking for efficiencies,” he added. So companies are looking for better efficiencies for the 1% they invest in content, a market that continues to grow despite other challenges on the economic front.

“Gartner and IDC say that the content market will continue growing for the next seven to eight years by 20%,” Tzikakis added. “But 5% of the content receives 90% of attention. Can you imagine going back to your own business? What is the impact this has for you? It wasn't what you can do with content, engagement, performance and personalization online conversion. And these are fundamental questions we’re trying to answer for our customers. And hence we coined it the 1% challenge, helping you improve your business one percentage at a time.”

Tzikakis added that having good content is amazing, but content with personalized, well-optimized understanding of the client is even more impactful.

Related Article: Sitecore Symposium: Search Takes Center Stage 

Learning Opportunities

Conference
Digital Experience Summit - Q4 2022
Oct
26
Digital Experience Summit - Q4 2022
Future CX - Blending Physical & Digital Experiences
Webinar
How Successful B2B Brands Deliver Next-Level Digital Experiences
Oct
26
[EIS Webinar] How Successful B2B Brands Deliver Next-Level Digital Experiences
Join us for a lively, engaging, and information packed conversation with two industry experts
Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Nov
1
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Webinar
AdobeStock_275879779
Nov
1
Predicting Loyalty & Retention with AI
Pecan | AI for Business
Webinar
AdobeStock_493358337
Nov
2
How AI is Creating Better Agent and Customer Experiences
AI has gone mainstream, learn how to best use it in the contact center
Webinar
AdobeStock_528346295
Nov
9
Make Customer Experience Easy
A just-right customer experience will no longer help you retain and attract new customers.
Conference
Digital Experience Summit - Q4 2022
Oct
26
Digital Experience Summit - Q4 2022
Future CX - Blending Physical & Digital Experiences
Webinar
How Successful B2B Brands Deliver Next-Level Digital Experiences
Oct
26
[EIS Webinar] How Successful B2B Brands Deliver Next-Level Digital Experiences
Join us for a lively, engaging, and information packed conversation with two industry experts
Conference
Digital Experience Summit - Q4 2022
Oct
26
Digital Experience Summit - Q4 2022
Future CX - Blending Physical & Digital Experiences
Webinar
How Successful B2B Brands Deliver Next-Level Digital Experiences
Oct
26
[EIS Webinar] How Successful B2B Brands Deliver Next-Level Digital Experiences
Join us for a lively, engaging, and information packed conversation with two industry experts
Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Nov
1
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Conference
Digital Experience Summit - Q4 2022
Oct
26
Digital Experience Summit - Q4 2022
Future CX - Blending Physical & Digital Experiences

Consumers Expect to Engage With Companies in Virtual Environments

Marketers need to be thinking about what they need to do to meet CX moments today and ones that are fast approaching, according to Sitecore CMO Paige O’Neill, who pointed out three key strategies:

  1. Deliver what the customers care about: They want to connect with brands that align with their values and operate with authenticity. A brand can build a stronger relationship by selling empathy and understanding of their needs right in the moment. Even if a customer leaves, if the brand operates with authenticity, as many as 34% of those customers will return.
  2. Increase your content strategies: Every moment requires brands to be distinct, to be memorable. The top reason companies invest in CX is to differentiate themselves from the competition to stand out. Content marketing is shifting from white papers to text-based videos. And a shift is actually occurring right now in how content is being discovered changing over from search engines right into social media.
  3. Build boldly to get ready for the moments that are coming tomorrow. According to Sitecore’s “2022 Perceptions of the Metaverse” report, nearly half (42%) of all US consumers say they’re metaverse “enthusiasts,” and are most excited about using the virtual environment to attend virtual events, pursue thrill-seeking adventures, tour homes, try on clothes, buy cars and explore places before traveling.

Most consumers in the survey (88%) expect to see brands selling and advertising in the metaverse in the next one to two years via direct messages (59%), pop-ups (52%) and influencer marketing (52%). Three in four marketers (69%) say they plan to build metaverse experiences in 2023.

Nearly one-third (31%) of marketers said the metaverse is already part of their current marketing program, while more than half of marketers (56%) are already investing in “metaverse-like technologies,” such as augmented reality or virtual reality. 

Related Article: Sitecore Symposium Attendees and CX Professionals Share 2023 CX Priorities 

Sitecore's New Public Cloud Offerings and What's Next

The company released new public cloud products and services:

  • Sitecore Search: A product that uses predictive capabilities to help users find results faster with an AI engine that customizes how content is matched, sorted and promoted. The company uses the product on its own website. 
  • Content Hub One: This is a headless CMS designed to enable brands to launch and manage experiences on digital channels. Developers can build frontends using any framework for data-driven experiences, while marketers author content at the same time. 
  • Sitecore Connect: A low-code/no-code interface to connect Sitecore products to an existing technology stack. 
  • XM Cloud Enhancements: New editing interfaces, native personalization and testing capabilities will be included in the new release.

“Every customer journey is unique; grabbing their attention in a TikTok world is incredibly hard and keeping them engaged even harder,” said Dave O’Flanagan, Sitecore chief product officer. “Their expectations are continually rising, and customers expect the digital interaction to be as easy as booking a stay on Airbnb.”

Some customers may want to self-serve digitally, O’Flanagan added. “Others may want to speak to a person at some point in the customer journey," he said. "Everybody is different regardless of how every customer interacts, fast, frictionless understanding to meet bigger customer expectations is a huge opportunity for your brand. What really excites me is this flexibility and choice. It can bring some complexity in terms of how resources are integrated.”

Sitecore is working on future enhancements and capabilities, O’Flanagan added. Among them are extended capabilities for merchandising, analytics and AI.

“We're going to create a store for the next empires with a suite of performance components that can be assembled in a visual authoring environment that you share together, and we believe this is the only type of change that we have composable compensates,” O’Flanagan said. “Through the project the team has assembled tracking features, and we expect to have this in the house offers next year.”

Tags

digital experience managementcomposable dxpsitecoresearchsitecore symposiumdxmdxp

Featured Research

Featured research
White Paper
Delivering Frictionless Customer Experience
Key trends, tips and tools you can put to use this year to deliver great customer experiences amid significant change
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Crafting personalized customer experiences with data
How using customer data and insights can help generate increased marketing ROI
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Data and AI in Retail
4 Proven Strategies Brands Can Use to Unlock Greater Experience
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Your Business Shortcut to Digital Transformation
The Right Development Platform Makes a Difference
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Human-Centered AI for Customer Service
3 Systems You Need to Scale Your Support Operations
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Delivering Frictionless Customer Experience
Key trends, tips and tools you can put to use this year to deliver great customer experiences amid significant change
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Crafting personalized customer experiences with data
How using customer data and insights can help generate increased marketing ROI
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience and custom service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play