At a time when companies have more technology choices than ever before, it can become easy to get lost in the shiny bells and whistles and forget what really makes businesses work: relationships. Laurence Lock Lee long ago recognized the key role relationship networks play in the workplace, and understands the many technologies we interact with in our daily lives are only as effective as the connections they help to build.

As co-founder and chief scientist at Swoop Analytics, Laurence conducts regular benchmarking studies to find out what's working and what isn't on some of the largest collaboration platforms in use. Before Swoop, Laurence was a management consultant and a long-time lecturer in knowledge management.

'Always Favor the Customer'

What excites you about your field today?

Doing digital workplace analytics during a period of the most disruptive change ever to the way we work — that’s exciting!

If people could use only one word to describe you, what word would you want them to use?

Prescient

What’s one lesson that we collectively can’t seem to learn?

If it didn’t work the first time, there is no reason to believe that it will work the second time.

What work-related trend will you be watching in the year(s) ahead?

I think that organizations really haven’t worked out how hybrid working should work. The x days in the office and y days remote is naive. I’ll be watching for those organizations that can work it out the fastest.

What’s one work-related trend that surprised you? (could be from any point in your career)

The speed with which the internet took hold after the technology was opened up to public use. Also the success of the iPhone.

What’s the best piece of advice you ever received?

When faced with a difficult workplace decision, always favor the customer (internal or external)

If you could make one wish for your industry for 2022, what would it be?

Don’t rely on pure activity levels to measure success. Relationships are a better predictor of success in the longer term.