PHOTO: Adobe

Firstbase a former fintech company has raised a total of $15 million since it was founded in 2019. Last year when COVID-19 hit and office staffers around the nation were approached to telecommute the Firstbase organization and staff pivoted their business model to help organizations set up remote work hardware and infrastructure, finding a new niche.

David Ulevitch, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, said there was at that point a major chance to fabricate an organization in this space before the pandemic, and that has just swelled in the course of the most recent year as more organizations changed to adaptable or far off first labor forces.

“There is absolutely a gigantic company to be built here,” Ulevitch said in a statement.

“There are nearly 255 million desk jobs globally and an estimated 90% of these workers have expressed a desire to work remotely at least part-time going forward,” Herd said in a recent post on the company blog. “Hybrid and flexible WFH policies will be the new norm, providing an HR benefit for employees and improving businesses’ operating costs. Estimates predict that if U.S. workers split their time 50/50 between the office and home, organizations could save nearly $1 trillion on IT management costs and offset real estate costs by 50-90%, depending on the frequency workers are expected to attend in person.”

Firstbase — co-headquartered in the U.K. and New York — started off working with a handful of select customers last April. Now the company has a customer base of nearly two dozen using the platform. Most customers are in tech and typically range between 50 and 150 employees, according to Herd. “Since December we have developed quickly, Herd continues. “We're, as of now, working with an enormous number of companies…”

“Firstbase isn’t just about getting the right desk or laptop for the WFH employee, but they’ll ultimately power the entire experience of being a productive, happy, remote employee,” Ulevitch added.