Earlier this year Microsoft announced that it was introducing AI in its ubiquitous spreadsheet application Excel. Specifically what it said it would do — the features are still in beta — is add new AI-powered data types that will allow users to access deeper and more extensive information about a company or a place by pulling the information from the Microsoft Knowledge Group. “It recognizes, in context, what is meant by your text and converts that to the right type of data,” Microsoft writes in a post. It’s not just states or countries or companies either — the new feature supports zip codes, cities, and other types of financial data like stocks and index funds, Microsoft noted. What’s more Microsoft wrote, “as you try this feature, you may notice the intelligent conversions sometimes aren’t sure what to convert to. In those cases, Excel will ask you to specify which data type should be returned from the service. For example, the city Portland works fine when it’s a list of other cities that are nearby, but when it’s in a blank grid, with no other textual context, then Excel will ask you which Portland you meant.”

Granted, this is not the type of AI that will send a human to Mars or beyond, but as far as productivity goes, it is an interesting advance — and one that is part of a larger story for Microsoft. “Microsoft is looking to take productivity to new heights,” says Tim Kulp, director of Emerging Technology at Mind Over Machines. “It has been embedding AI in all of its Office products for the past year — everything from using AI to make presentations look better to using AI to help us spell better. These changes are a great example of how AI can get simple stuff like calculations or image resizing out of the way so Office users can focus on using these tools to enhance productivity.”

A Big Impact On Keyword Research

As the market waits for a general release — which has not been set yet — enthusiasm is building not only for the tool’s new capabilities but also for the various uses to which they can be applied. As one example, Emma Franks, an account manager with Hanapin Marketing said that the new AI update will have a big impact on keyword research and account expansion.

To illustrate, she told of a client that it is using PPC (pay-per-click) and website data to help inform the client’s larger business strategies. “Currently, that means we are looking at areas with a lot of digital traffic, but where they don't currently have distributors to service and sell their products,” Franks said. “With the new Excel integration, that data can become even more powerful as we are able to quickly reference populations for each city or zip code within a state, calculate the percentage of the population engaging with our search terms, and identify which regions have the most potential for success."

Franks’ assessment of the AI-powered data types? She expects that it will encourage users to take advantage of data that would have been too unrealistically painstaking to consult manually. Ultimately, she predicted, it will lead to more well-informed strategies without a required increase in the time invested.

Community Clamoring for Improvements Pre-release.

That said, some users are already clamoring for improvements to the not-yet-released innovations. Jordi Torras, CEO of Inbenta, for instance, would like to see several changes. “It would be great to have built-in machine learning functionalities as Excel Formulas as MS Excel is able to handle more and more data,” he said. “That would streamline the use of machine learning and AI to many users, and extend the usage of AI for the general public.”

It would also be nice to for Excel to have a natural language match algorithm built in, he continued. Even though Microsoft announced support for NLP several years ago, Torras maintained that it is really limited in scope, and cannot deal with minimum semantics or even synonyms — capabilities that would make Excel a more usable tool. “Support for Excel is still based on the old-style "search and click" paradigm for support,” he said. “Using NLP and conversational platforms, would make Excel a way more usable platform, easier to learn and deploy.”

The Truth About AI And Productivity

Indeed it might be that users will have to wait for the next generation of AI for Excel features — perhaps those outlined by Torras or perhaps other changes suggested in different quarters — to truly realize any productivity gains. Kentaro Toyama, a W. K. Kellogg Associate Professor at the University of Michigan School of Information and author of Geek Heresy: Rescuing Social Change from the Cult of Technology threw a bucket of cold water on Microsoft fans eagerly awaiting the first wave, namely the AI-powered data types. It is true that Microsoft adding AI to Excel is arguably the first viable attempt to make the intentional application of AI accessible to average users, Toyama said. “There are, of course, plenty of other uses of AI in mainstream products, from Siri, to grammar check, to Google search — but these are cases where the AI enables something else, whereas in Excel, the user will be self-consciously applying AI.”

This is very exciting, he continued. But in the short-run at least Toyama predicted that few people will see dramatic gains in productivity. “Grammar check didn't make people better writers overnight, and Google didn't make knowledge workers smarter, even as these tools definitely assisted with work.”

The same can be said of AI for Excel, he said — because finding trends in data is just one small part of data analysis, and it's arguably one of the simpler parts. “The challenges of data analysis are defining the right questions, ensuring that the data can answer the questions, checking that the data is what it appears to be, ensuring that what look like trends aren't just statistical anomalies, and so on.” Until AI for Excel can do those tasks, it is unlikely to add much to productivity for most people, he concluded.