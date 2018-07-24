WordPress is a capable, flexible, and approachable CMS — which is why the likes of TechCrunch and BBC America use the platform to power their websites. But let’s be frank, WordPress sites aren’t exactly immune to breakage or cyberattack. It only takes a stray plugin that isn’t compatible with your version of WordPress to bring a website down for a few minutes, or even a few hours. Or worse, your data could be compromised by hackers. That’s why a trusted WordPress backup plugin should be part of your arsenal, so you’re never worrying about data loss during those already stressful periods of downtime.

To help keep your data safe, we’ve handpicked five WordPress backup plugins from the WordPress Plugin Repository. All of the backup plugins listed below met our criteria of having at least 500 five star ratings. Plus, they’ve all been updated within the last 3 months, so you can install them with confidence.

UpdraftPlus is a WordPress plugin that backs up your files and databases and stores them directly in the cloud. It integrates with a variety of cloud-based storage solutions such as Dropbox, Google Drive and Amazon S3. The plugin also allows you to quickly restore files and databases as well as schedule automatic backups.

The premium version of UpdraftPlus comes with multi-site backup capabilities and dedicated support.

Requires WordPress Version: 3.2

Tested up to: 4.9.7

Requires PHP Version: N/A

Price: Free/$95 a year for Business/$145 a year for Agency/$195 a year for Enterprise

This plugin can backup and save your entire WordPress installation, including the files stored in the /wp-content/ folder located in your root directory. The backup procedure creates a single .zip file that can be saved directly to an external backup service like Dropbox, FTP, SugarSync and Microsoft Azure. The pro version enables you to encrypt your backup files and also allows you to restore your backups via your WordPress back-end.

Requires WordPress Version: 3.9

Tested up to: 4.9.7

Requires PHP Version: 5.3

Price: Free/$119 a year for BackWPup Business

Jetpack acts as an all-in-one plugin that provides you with a vast array of tools for design, marketing and security. The premium version of this plugin features automatic daily and real-time backups of your entire WordPress site along with unlimited storage space. The backup data is stored in a secure off-site location, which is separate to your hosting provider. The premium backup features come as part of Jetpack’s suite of security services which include uptime monitoring, brute force protection and security scanning

Requires WordPress Version: 4.7

Tested up to: 4.9.7

Requires PHP Version: N/A

Price: Free/$8 a month for Premium/$25 a month for Professional

The Duplicator plugin lets you migrate, clone, copy or move a WordPress site between different domains and hosts with zero downtime. The plugin can also be used to backup your WordPress site, either partially or entirely. You’re even able to transfer a live site to a local host for developmental purposes. The premium version enables you to schedule backups and directly store backup files on a cloud-based storage solution such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and Amazon S3.

Requires WordPress Version: 4.0

Tested up to: 4.9.7

Requires PHP Version: 5.2.17

Price: Free/$119 a year for Duplicator Pro Business

Backup Guard provides you with unlimited backups and restoration. It also enables you to import backup files without requiring the need for an FTP and also supports the Multisite WordPress Network. The pro version features migration capabilities, emergency 24-hour support and scheduled site backups.

Requires WordPress Version: 3.8

Tested up to: 4.9.7

Requires PHP Version: N/A

Price: Free/$35.95 for a year for Backup Guard Pro Business