During the second half of 2021, LinkedIn will launch LinkedIn Learning Hub, a skills-building platform that is currently in beta with existing customers. Described by James Raybould, Sr Director of Product, LinkedIn Learning & Glint, as “an intelligent skill building platform” in the official blog announcement.

Learning Hub endeavors to distinguish itself from traditional LXPs by extracting and expanding upon data and insights from LinkedIn’s Skills Graph, a skills taxonomy that includes 36,000+ skills, 24M+ job postings, and a professional network of 740M+ members. Customers will have access to enhanced skill development insights, personalized content, and community-based learning.

What can customers expect from LinkedIn Learning Hub and how will it be different from traditional LXPs? Raybould offers the following insights:



Personalized content makes it easier for learners to build the right skills: “Learning Hub brings all of an organization’s learning resources together — including LinkedIn Learning content, partner content, an organization’s custom created content, and content from popular LMS. Taken together, it surfaces AI-driven recommendations to individual learners based on their learning activity and broader LinkedIn insights.”

Community-based learning connects learners to people who they can learn from and build new skills with: “By helping learners easily connect with their colleagues, peers, and experts — including LinkedIn Learning instructors — learning gets locked in.”

Skill development insights inform L&D strategies with data and insights: “On the admin dashboard, learning and development pros can identify skills gaps, pin key skills and track trends over time, benchmark themselves against similar companies, get insights on skills interest and learning activity, and track skill trends across content sources.”

“The simplicity, user experience, and accessibility are amazing and those values are so important to me as a learning professional,” said Laggi Diamandi, Head of Learning & Development at London-based Foster + Partners, an architecture and design firm, in the press release. “What impressed me most about Learning Hub are the skills development insights, or what I like to say, ‘17 layers of new insights.’ Learning metrics are very important to us and the ability to drill down on individual accounts or pull up and see what our peer organizations are learning is helping us stay ahead in our industry.”

When the platform leaves beta testing and is generally available, corporate LinkedIn Learning Pro customers will be automatically upgraded to Learning Hub at no additional charge for at least a year.