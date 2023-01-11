2 out of 3 Marketers Lack Confidence in Media Marketing and Advertising Strategy

New CMO Council Research, in Collaboration with NCSolutions, Reveals Shortcomings in Driving Sales Lift and Other Outcomes Through Advertising

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan.11, 2023(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The media marketing and advertising landscape has become much more fragmented, unpredictable and vast with the rise of digital channels. The amount of consumer choices, heightened expectations for personalization, and the need to optimize based on real-time data insights make managing campaigns and achieving desired outcomes challenging today.



New research from the CMO Council, “Optimizing Outcomes in Media Marketing,” in collaboration with NCSolutions , finds 2 in 3 marketing leaders not very confident in their current media marketing and advertising strategy to effectively produce critical outcomes such as winning and retaining customers, increasing brand loyalty, enhancing CX, among others.

Download “Optimizing Outcomes in Media Marketing” at https://www.cmocouncil.org/thought-leadership/reports/optimizing-outcomes-in-media-marketing

Key findings from a survey of over 160 marketing leaders uncover:

80% of marketers say media marketing and advertising is either extremely (37%) or very (43%) important in winning customers

customers 52% of marketers say media marketing and advertising is either extremely (16%) or very (36%) important in retaining customers

customers 85% of marketers say it’s extremely (34%) or very (51%) important to obtain a sales lift report when choosing to advertise with a publisher/retail media network, and 82% say it’s extremely (35%) or very (47%) important to understand if the campaign is creating a sales lift at other retailers and online stores

83% of marketers say optimizing media and audience for in-flight campaigns is either extremely (40%) or very (43%) important

“Today’s CMO must be incredibly agile in order to successfully navigate a fragmented and unpredictable media landscape,” said Donovan Neale-May, executive director of the CMO Council. “They have to be able to learn quickly and pivot fast when things aren’t going to plan. They need to make smart decisions based on data, not only gut hunches.”

“In our survey of marketing leaders, we learned they resoundingly do not feel confident in their ability to drive direct outcomes through their marketing and advertising efforts,” said Deirdre McFarland, SVP of Marketing, NCSolutions. “A vibrant partner ecosystem already offers help for many of these obstacles. Brands can seek partners to run more efficient campaigns with targeting and optimization solutions.”

“ Optimizing Outcomes in Media Marketing ” examines the impact of media marketing and advertising, where marketers can improve their capabilities, what they should be planning over the next 12 months, what challenges need to be overcome, and more.

Methodology

The report is based on a survey of more than 160 marketing leaders in North America, predominately in CPG and retail. Additionally, we conducted in-depth interviews with executives from companies such as Blue Buffalo, Red Wing Shoe, and Cuisinart.

About NCSolutions

NCSolutions has been helping CPG brands, publishers and retailers improve advertising effectiveness for over a decade. With a mission to improve advertising effectiveness for all media, the NCS team has pioneered new ways to target, optimize, measure and enable sales-based outcomes. We’re changing how CPG brands, publishers and TV networks view the possibilities of advertising. Continuous innovation is the key to driving growth for our customers, propelling NCS forward. For more information, visit www.ncsolutions.com

About CMO Council

The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council is the only global network of executives specifically dedicated to high-level knowledge exchange, thought leadership and personal relationship building among senior corporate marketing leaders and brand decision-makers across a wide range of global industries. The CMO Council's 16,000-plus members control approximately $1 trillion in aggregated annual marketing expenditures and run complex, distributed marketing and sales operations worldwide. In total, the CMO Council and its strategic interest communities include more than 65,000 global executives in more than 110 countries covering multiple industries, segments and markets. For more information, visit www.cmocouncil.org.