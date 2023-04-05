Digital experience company Acquia announced that for the fourth consecutive year, it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) for Acquia Open DXP. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Acquia believes that it is positioned to support organizations that demand more personalized, secure digital experiences at scale. Acquia DXP supports a wide range of B2C, B2B, and B2E use cases. Over the past year, Acquia enhanced the capabilities of its DXP around content management and customer experience, personalization, analytics, customer journey management, and customer data management.

Particular areas of focus include:

Released Acquia Code Studio to provide a complete DevOps environment for Drupal

Launched a new developer portal and Drupal starter kits to accelerate time-to-value

Introduced speed and scalability enhancements to Acquia Cloud Platform, Acquia CDP, and other products

Created a unified data layer across Acquia CDP and the company's personalization solution, giving organizations the power to track unknown to known customers and enhancing first-party data strategies

Doubled down on integrating Acquia DAM capabilities into Acquia DXP, making it simpler for customers to manage a boom in digital content

“The technology bets we’ve made have allowed Acquia to build the industry's only open and composable DXP,” said Dries Buytaert, creator of Drupal and co-founder, CTO, and CSO of Acquia. “We’re proud of this recognition of Acquia Open DXP’s capabilities to enable cross-functional teams to manage personalized experiences across customer touchpoints.”

According to Gartner: “A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner’s market view.”

A complimentary copy of the Gartner, Inc. 2023 Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms research report is available to access from the Acquia website.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers, and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that leverage their content and data assets to engage customers personally and at scale, enhance conversions, and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://acquia.com .

# # #

All logos, company, and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.