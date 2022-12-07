Ad.net Acquires IntentX, a Leading Commerce Platform for Publishers

The acquisition unites the leading commerce platform for publishers with the leading digital performance advertising platform, to provide increased advertiser engagement and publishers with diversified and increased revenue.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#acquisition--Ad.net, a leading provider of digital performance advertising through intent-driven marketing for leading brands and agencies, announced today its purchase of IntentX, the leading commerce platform for publishers at scale to increase their revenue. IntentX was founded in 2019 by Mom Chan and Vamsi Putrevu as a solution for all publishers to create incremental revenue. IntentX publishing partners include Accuweather, DailyMail, Fandom, and PCWorld. The acquisition reinforces Ad.net’s mission to bring advertisers new high-intent customers, while delivering publishers incremental high-yield revenue streams.

Following Ad.net’s partnership with Clarion Capital in 2021, Ad.net’s acquisition of IntentX will further their mission to create solutions that make internet publishing highly profitable for everyone. “Our partnership with Clarion allowed us to discover and invest in new technologies and solutions to bring greater value and ROI (Return on Investment) to our advertiser and publishing partners,” said Ad.net CEO, Jon Waterman.” Waterman continued, “With IntentX’s product set bringing high-intent customers, combined with Ad.net’s extensive client list of large brands, we can expect to see increased advertiser engagement and scale that leads to improved publisher monetization.”

“Combining Ad.net and IntentX’s expertise will help publishers grow their traffic, as well as diversify their revenue streams,” said Mom Chan, co-founder, and CEO of IntentX. He will be joining as VP of Commerce at Ad.net. “This will provide better audience engagement and be the solution to increase monetization with minimal investment.”

“This is an exciting time for the IntentX and the Ad.net team. It’s great to combine forces and build contextual commerce monetization solutions for publishers. Together, we will innovate across all publisher products,” said Vamsi Putrevu, co-founder, and President of IntentX. Putrevu joins Ad.net as VP of Engineering. Both Putrevu and Chan saw the acquisition as an opportunity to help advertisers acquire high-intent shoppers through their network of impressive publishers.

About Ad.net:

Ad.net is the intent marketplace outside of Google and Bing where brands acquire new customers online. Ad.net provides a performance-driven approach to reaching the right customers throughout their purchase journeys. Founder led since 2001, the company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

