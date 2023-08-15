EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility has announced the launch of its new native Bynder app into the expanding marketplace. The app is designed to streamline creative operations for marketing teams and improve collaboration on content creation within the Agility platform.
Bynder, the global leader in digital asset management (DAM) solutions, has previously been integrated with Agility. However, as part of Agility's expanding marketplace, the company has built a new, low-code integration. This means that marketing teams can now easily access Bynder's powerful DAM capabilities directly within the Agility platform, without requiring any technical expertise or custom development work.
The launch of the Bynder app is part of Agility's broader marketplace plans, which aim to provide customers with access to a wide range of third-party applications and services. These integrations are made possible by Agility's composable architecture, which allows customers to easily mix and match different services to create a custom solution that fits their unique requirements.
"With the Bynder app, we're able to provide our customers with an integrated DAM solution that makes it easier to collaborate on content creation," said Joel Varty, CTO of Agility. "We're excited to expand the Agility marketplace and look forward to helping even more marketing teams streamline their creative operations."
The new Bynder app is expected to significantly enhance the workflow of marketing teams by improving collaboration and streamlining creative operations. With the native integration, marketers can now easily search, manage, and share their digital assets directly within Agility, reducing the time and effort required to create high-quality marketing campaigns.
About AgilityAgility is the Headless CMS+ for businesses seeking personalized, scalable, and future-proofed content management solutions. With an API-first approach and flexible architecture, Agility empowers your brand to create and distribute engaging content across channels with ease. Our personalized white-glove service and focus on unique challenges make us the superior choice for enterprise-level businesses seeking composable solutions. Unlock Your Brand's Voice and Solve Unique Challenges with White Glove Service and Revolutionary Architecture, Powered by Agility.
