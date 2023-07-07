According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global AI in Genomics Market to witness a CAGR of % during the forecast period (2023-2029). The Latest Released AI in Genomics Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the AI in Genomics market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the AI in Genomics market.



The Major Players Covered in this Report: IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Data4Cure Inc. (United States), DNAnexus Inc. (United States), Sophia GENETICS (United States), Data4Cure Inc. (United States), Precisionlife Ltd (United Kingdom), Genoox Ltd. (United States), Lifebit (United Kingdom), Diploid (Belgium), MEDGENOME (United States), NetApp, Inc. (United States)



Definition:

AI in genomics refers to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) techniques and algorithms in the field of genomics, which involves the study of an organism's complete set of genetic material, including genes, DNA sequences, and their interactions. AI in genomics utilizes computational methods to analyze and interpret large-scale genomic data, such as DNA sequencing data, gene expression data, and genetic variation data, with the goal of gaining insights into genetic functions, disease mechanisms, and personalized medicine.

Market Trends:

The adoption of AI in genomics is on the rise. Researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare providers are recognizing the potential of AI to analyze and interpret complex genomic data. The demand for AI tools and solutions in genomics is expected to grow as the technology proves its value in improving disease understanding, diagnosis, and treatment.

Market Drivers:

The advancements in DNA sequencing technologies have led to a rapid increase in genomic data generation. The decreasing cost of sequencing and the availability of high-throughput sequencing platforms have resulted in vast amounts of genomic data being generated across research institutions, clinics, and biotechnology companies.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of AI in Genomics market segments by Types: Structural Genomics, Functional Genomics, Comparative Genomics, Mutation Genomics

Detailed analysis of AI in Genomics market segments by Applications: Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals Companies, Biotechnology Companies



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Objectives of the Report:

To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the AI in Genomics market by value and volume.

To estimate the market shares of major segments of the AI in Genomics market.

To showcase the development of the AI in Genomics market in different parts of the world.

To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the AI in Genomics market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the AI in Genomics market.

To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the AI in Genomics market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

The market is segmented by Application (Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals Companies, Biotechnology Companies) by Type (Structural Genomics, Functional Genomics, Comparative Genomics, Mutation Genomics) by Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).



Key takeaways from the AI in Genomics market report:

Detailed consideration of AI in Genomics market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.

Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the

In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the AI in Genomics market-leading players.

AI in Genomics market latest innovations and major procedures.

Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.

Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of AI in Genomics market for forthcoming years.

Major highlights from Table of Contents:

AI in Genomics Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of AI in Genomics market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

AI in Genomics Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

AI in Genomics Market Production by Region AI in Genomics Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in AI in Genomics Market Report:

AI in Genomics Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

AI in Genomics Market Competition by Manufacturers

AI in Genomics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)

AI in Genomics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029)

AI in Genomics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Structural Genomics, Functional Genomics, Comparative Genomics, Mutation Genomics}

AI in Genomics Market Analysis by Application {Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals Companies, Biotechnology Companies}

AI in Genomics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis AI in Genomics Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.

Major questions answered:

What are influencing factors driving the demand for AI in Genomics near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global AI in Genomics market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

How feasible is AI in Genomics market for long-term investment?

