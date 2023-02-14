AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD), a next-generation AdTech company focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for today's marketing leaders, has become the first to uncover ChatGPT’s commercial applications in AdTech. The Company leverages its PersonaAI signals and insights to power automated ChatGPT, enabling the PersonaAI to become more informative and more targeted.

The insights and signals that the PersonaAI generates provide detailed information including demographics, psychographics, behavioral information, and where those consumers fall on the adoption curve. By utilizing the insights gained from the solution and the power of ChatGPT, ChatGPT enhances the persona-driven content, diversity, and scalability of AiAdvertising’s PersonaAI. As a result, clients’ paid advertising campaigns and landing pages become more compelling on a psychographic level, as they are tailored to the needs of the personas.

“What is remarkable is that all of this is done without any type of unconscious bias,” said Jerry Hug, CEO of AiAdvertising. “Even as marketers, we insert our own opinions into the words and language we use to think about a brand or product. ChatGPT allows us to remove that predisposition and focus on a more customer-based solution leveraging data and science rather than opinions and assumptions.”

“We are now taking our PersonaAI ChatGPT approach to market with our clients, and are already generating buzz about the anticipated increased performance of personalized campaigns,” added Hug.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD) is a next-generation AdTech company that is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to build software for today’s marketing leaders. We are focused on eliminating waste and maximizing the return on digital ad spend.

Our flagship product, the Campaign Performance Platform, is a subscription-based, end-to-end Ad Management solution. The platform empowers brands and agencies to easily target, predict, create, scale, and measure hyper-personalized campaigns.

For more information about the company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com or our LinkedIn or Twitter pages.

