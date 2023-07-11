Aidaptive, the leading ecommerce AI Platform powering site search, product recommendations, merchandising, and marketing enablement for industry-leading brands, and Talkoot, the most powerful and complete AI product storytelling platform for ecommerce used by global brands such as adidas, Burton, Under Armour, and many more, have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership aimed at revolutionizing the digital shopping experience.



As consumer demand for personalized engagements continues to grow, ecommerce brands are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions to scale effectively, enhance their capabilities, and meet evolving customer expectations. However, many existing solutions are resource-intensive and require manual tweaking, A/B testing, and one-size-fits-all logic in the form of website widgets.



By leveraging Talkoot's specialized AI and professional editing tools teams can easily automate the production of on-brand, search-optimized product descriptions across all digital channels. Talkoot's platform enables the seamless generation of high-converting product descriptions that are tailored to individual shoppers, delivering a consistent and engaging shopping experience across every touchpoint.



Aidaptive's intelligent and self-learning platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to predict ecommerce site visitors' intent and preferences, automatically curating and displaying personalized recommendations to anonymous or returning shoppers throughout the site search bar, product detail page (PDP), collection page, landing page, or anywhere in the store. Aidaptive's platform also feeds predictions and recommendations to a wide variety of endpoints, including Klaviyo, Mailchimp, Hubspot, Salesforce, and many others, for continuous engagement.



With Aidaptive and Talkoot integration, ecommerce brands and retailers can now deliver authentic and personalized experiences, automatically curating and deploying product recommendations, product descriptions, and content that are uniquely tailored to each individual shopper. This dynamic system keeps learning and adjusting to customers' preferences on autopilot, ensuring an unrivaled shopping experience that drives faster decisions, higher average order values (AOV), and increased customer loyalty.



"Our partnership with Talkoot represents a significant step forward in delivering AI-powered content personalization and automated conversion optimization capabilities to ecommerce brands and retailers," said Rakesh Yadav, CEO and founder of Aidaptive. "By combining Aidaptive's predictive capabilities and conversion optimization expertise with Talkoot's AI product storytelling platform, we can empower brands to create a truly personalized shopping experience that drives sales and builds lasting customer relationships."



"Different people buy the same product for very different reasons. By combining Generative AI and Predictive AI technologies, ecommerce retailers will now be able to serve up truly personalized product stories and experiences tailored to match each customer’s unique purchase intent,” said Brian Hennessy, CEO and founder of Talkoot. “This type of highly personalized shopping experience is the holy grail of online retail. It has the potential to dramatically raise conversion rates, lower return rates, and fundamentally transform the online shopping experience. I'm extremely excited to partner with Aidaptive to bring this pioneering innovation to market."



For more information, register here for the upcoming webinar "Combining Predictive AI and Generative AI For Ecommerce Growth" on July 27th, 2023.



About Aidaptive

Founded by the former Google AI team behind Google Ads and Payments, Aidaptive is powering the next generation of commerce with an enterprise-grade artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics digital commerce AI platform. Trusted by industry-leading retailers and direct-to-consumer ecommerce brands, Aidaptive enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences at scale while optimizing conversion rates automatically. For more information, please visit https://aidaptive.com



About Talkoot

Talkoot is the most powerful and complete AI product storytelling platform for ecommerce. It brings people across your whole organization together—along with all the data, images, and documents they need. And arms them with specialized AI writers trained to create high-converting product descriptions optimized and formatted for all your digital channels. Our AI can create everything from titles, descriptions, and bullets to category headers and listing pages.



Talkoot also comes complete with an entire suite of professional editing tools, collaboration features and workflow automation that eliminate hundreds of hours of tedious, manual work every season so your team can focus on strategic, high-value creative work. For more information, please visit https://talkoot.com



Contact:

Anna Rillahan

Talkoot

[email protected]