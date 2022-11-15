About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Alif Semiconductor and Telit Collaborate on Machine Learning and Wireless Cloud Connectivity Solutions

November 15, 2022
Alif Semiconductor, supplier of low-power, secure, AI/ML-enhanced fusion processors and microcontrollers (MCUs), today announced collaboration with Telit, a global leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), to deliver developer kits that provide cloud-connected hardware and software reference designs for a wide variety of distributed and IoT edge applications. The kits focus on connected AI/ML-enhanced vision, voice, vibration, and sensor applications such as AI cameras, smart home, city infrastructure, biometric access control and wearables.

The kits leverage the Alif Ensemble® family of microcontrollers (MCUs) and fusion processors. Ensemble devices utilize innovative aiPM™ power management technology that feature a High Efficiency, always-on region that senses the environment using initial AI/ML processing, while a separate High Performance region wakes as needed to rapidly execute additional heavy AI/ML workloads and returns to sleep. In addition to smart power management, the Ensemble family provides multiple layers of security based on a secure identity and strong root-of-trust for complete lifecycle management handling keys, certificates, secure boot, remote updates and more.

The developer kits include Telit's wireless connectivity modules from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to LTE and 5G cellular, including low-power wide-area (LPWA) offerings in Cat-M and NB-IoT for IoT applications that require lower power consumption and longer battery life. The collaboration also leverages Telit's cloud services and platforms to connect, manage, and secure the deployment of intelligent IoT edge devices the kits and the technology will enable.

"Together, Alif's scalable low power secure processors plus Telit's communication modules and cloud services make an ideal combination for anyone who wants to simply and rapidly develop and deploy IoT edge devices using the very latest technologies," said Reza Kazerounian, Co-Founder and President at Alif Semiconductor. "The barriers are now removed to bring low-power Machine Learning to the edge, world-wide."

"This collaboration delivers comprehensive IoT enablement for solutions leveraging the power of Alif processors for the vibrant new space of low-power and battery-powered AI/ML edge devices," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Telit. "Innovators are looking for 'cut-and-paste' simplicity to integrate our modules with meaningful local AI/ML on edge devices. Bundled with our Telit NExT™ cellular connectivity and OneEdge™ device management and data orchestration platform, this opens the door to more utility and efficiency for our customers in this space."

For more information, visit the Telit booth (#B5.145) at Electronica 15-18 Nov 2022, and visit our website at www.alifsemi.com.

About Alif Semiconductor

Alif Semiconductor was founded in 2019 with the vision to address the rapidly growing market need for broad, scalable, and connected AI-enabled embedded computing solutions that are genuinely power efficient. This need led to Alif Semiconductor's creation of microcontrollers and a new class of embedded controllers, fusion processors, that enable seamless integration of technology for everyday life by unlocking innovative low-power techniques, unparalleled functional integration, accelerated AI and ML edge processing, high security, ubiquitous wireless connectivity, and operating system diversity. For more information go to www.alifsemi.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale. For more information, follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.  

Media contact:
Becca Wirta
+1-206-390-9021
[email protected]

