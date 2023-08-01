AnalyticsIQ, the leading provider of predictive people-based data, today announced a new relationship with Claritas®, a data-driven company that helps marketers achieve superior ROI, that enables AnalyticsIQ to seamlessly offer PRIZM® Premier segmentation codes.



With this partnership, clients from all verticals will be able to leverage the industry’s most widely adopted segmentation solution along with additional comprehensive people-based marketing data in order to execute targeted and personalized marketing communications across channels.



“Claritas has set the standard when it comes to marketing segmentation, so we are proud to be able to offer our clients access to PRIZM Premier codes in addition to our PeopleCore consumer data,” said Anna Brantley, Chief Revenue Officer at AnalyticsIQ. “Both our organizations share a common goal of driving marketing ROI for brands and agencies, and this partnership will further that mission,” added Brantley.



AnalyticsIQ is the first data company to blend cognitive psychology with data science in order to help B2C and B2B organizations across industries understand who people are, what they do, and why they make decisions – regardless of whether at home as consumers or at work as professionals. The ability to offer PRIZM Premier Segments in addition to their robust data and insight through partnership with Claritas greatly enhances their mission of driving better outcomes for all.



“Today’s consumer demands individual-level personalization, making the need for reliable, granular data more important than ever for marketers,” shared Jay Stockwell, Chief Revenue Officer at Claritas. “Providing PRIZM Premier in conjunction with AnalyticsIQ’s predictive people-based data will help marketers improve ROI by unlocking rich segment personas and actioning on them with quality data,” Stockwell concluded.



For more information about AnalyticsIQ’s PeopleCore consumer data or Claritas PRIZM Premier, visit https://analytics-iq.com or https://claritas.com.



About AnalyticsIQ

AnalyticsIQ is the leading offline people-based data creator and predictive analytics innovator. We are the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help B2C and B2B organizations across industries understand who people are, what they do, and why they make decisions – regardless of whether at home as consumers or at work as professionals.



Our PeopleCore consumer data, BusinessCore B2B data, and Connection+ B2B2C linkages provide insight into individuals that empower organizations to achieve better outcomes for all. Our fast and flexible approach makes it easy to get started using sophisticated data to grow your business.



Whether you’re looking to improve your marketing results across channels, build predictive models, power research, or drive better outcomes, AnalyticsIQ can be your partner. For more information, visit https://analytics-iq.com and follow us on Twitter @AnalyticsIQ and LinkedIn.



About Claritas

For nearly 50 years, Claritas’ unparalleled knowledge of the American consumer has yielded the most adopted segmentation in the industry, helping marketers identify their best customers. Through key acquisitions, the company has transformed into a marketing leader, now offering a single-source suite of solutions that gives marketers the ability to identify their ideal audiences, deliver multichannel marketing engagements with precision and leverage measurement tools to optimize their media spend across online and offline channels and thus drive better marketing ROI. With an accuracy-first foundation, the robust Claritas Identity Graph serves as the engine that drives these powerful solutions, encompassing a proprietary data set including 100% of U.S. adult consumers, over 1 billion devices and 10,000+ demographic and behavioral insights. More information can be found by visiting www.claritas.com.



