Aventis Metaverse , the World’s leading provider of innovative training solutions, is proud to announce its latest project - a cutting-edge metaverse experience that will allow users to explore a virtual world like never before. Aventis Metaverse established the partnership on 20 April 2023 with Frame , subsidiary of Virbela, one of the world’s leading developers of metaverse technology to leverage the power of the metaverse to deliver cutting-edge training experiences. Together, the two companies will work to create immersive training environments that will allow learners to experience immersive learning and training experience in a safe, virtual environment.

The metaverse is a rapidly-evolving space that allows users to interact with each other and with virtual objects in a shared, three-dimensional world. By using this technology for training, Aventis Metaverse and Frame will be able to provide learners with a highly-engaging and interactive experience that can help them develop new skills and knowledge more effectively.

Mr Samuel Teo, Co-Founder of Aventis Metaverse said "This is an incredibly exciting project for us. This partnership unlock the power of the metaverse to provide our corporate client with innovative training solutions. We're only beginning to scratch the surface of what the metaverse can do for education and training. I believe that, in the years to come, we will see it become an increasingly important tool for helping people develop the skills they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world."

"By combining our expertise in training with their cutting-edge technology, we believe we can create truly transformative learning experiences that will help our clients achieve their goals more effectively” shared Mr Teo.

The partnership will initially focus on developing metaverse-based training solutions for a variety of industries, including media, healthcare, education, and corporate training. These solutions will be designed to meet the unique needs of each industry and will incorporate the latest advances in metaverse technology.

"We're excited to be working with Aventis Metaverse to bring the benefits of the metaverse to the world of training," said Mr Gabe Baker, Vice President and creator of Frame. "We believe that our technology has the potential to revolutionize the way people learn, and we're committed to working with Aventis to make that vision a reality."

Aventis and Frame are expecting to launch their first metaverse-based training solution later this year. The solution will be available to clients in Singapore and beyond and will be designed to provide learners with an unparalleled training experience.

"The metaverse offers an exciting new frontier for education and training. With its ability to create immersive, three-dimensional environments, the metaverse has the potential to transform the way we learn, transcending traditional barriers and fostering collaboration on a global scale." said Mr Shaun Sung, Chief Metaverse Officer of Aventis Metaverse.

About Aventis Metaverse

Aventis Metaverse is the first AI-powered Graduate school in the Metaverse, providing an AI-powered decentralized education platform to improve lives through affordable and accessible executive education. Aventis Metaverse is committed to empowering individuals to achieve their full potential.

For more info: https://aventismetaverse.com/

About Frame

Frame is a Perth based, digital production studio that creates ground-breaking narrative experiences that immerse and amaze audiences. Frame employ a wealth of creative disciplines, from cutting-edge augmented and virtual reality to online, digital 360 video that pushes boundaries and redefines expectations. Frame is a group of passionate VR, AR and MR creators. Frame VR helps businesses use these new tools to innovate and gain competitive advantage.

For more info: https://learn.framevr.io/

About Aventis Learning Group

Aventis a leading multi-award-winning corporate training provider in Asia, Aventis is committed to providing enriching, practical, and cutting-edge professional courses that fulfil the learning and development needs of Professionals, Managers, and Executives (PMEs). Established in 2008, Aventis has a successful track record of over a decade in conducting over 600 professional courses, seminars, and professional certification courses annually and over 60,000 learners across Asia. Aventis Learning Group is also a “Great Place to Work®” certified company.

For more info: https://aventislearning.com/

