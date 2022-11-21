Beringer Capital Partners With VeraData

Beringer Capital ("Beringer"), a leading North American private equity firm specializing in the information, marketing, and technology sectors, is proud to announce it has made a significant investment in Fort Myers-based VeraData Holdings, LLC ("VeraData").

Founded in 2007, by entrepreneur Michael Peterman, VeraData is a leading decision science and fundraising platform company that delivers industry-leading fundraising outcomes to not-for-profits ("NFPs") by leveraging proprietary data and analytics algorithms and a broad suite of campaign fulfilment capabilities to deliver unprecedented fundraising growth. Through its strong track record and highly consultative approach, VeraData has been a trusted partner in the non-profit industry for nearly 15 years.

"We're excited to partner with VeraData, a company that has disrupted the NFP market with its state-of-the-art analytical capabilities, industry expertise, and extremely capable team," said Gil Ozir, Managing Partner at Beringer Capital. "What's more, we are highly gratified to be partners in a business that helps charitable missions achieve their worthwhile causes by driving acquisition and retention of passionate donors at a level of scale and efficiency that, historically, only the largest and most sophisticated commercial enterprises have been able to achieve."

Built upon data, creativity, and outreach execution, VeraData helps clients anticipate donor behaviour and execute campaigns in the most effective and impactful way. Its predictive donor modelling is supported by proprietary data assets and algorithms which leverage thousands of datapoints and get "smarter" with every outcome. Together with its highly collaborative approach, performance-based pricing, and campaign execution capabilities, VeraData provides a differentiated experience and end-to-end support for donor acquisition, reactivation, and beyond.

"We founded VeraData because we knew we could help mission-oriented organizations raise money more effectively by bringing them the power of data and analytics – something we felt the industry had failed to sufficiently utilize. Since then, our team, partners, and clients have helped us raise the bar in the industry and provide charities the kind of support they deserve," said Michael Peterman, CEO of VeraData. "Our partnership with Beringer will help us build on our advantage, leveraging their value creation methodologies, expertise in sales and marketing, and innovative approach. Together, we're ready to achieve the next level of growth and scale."

Beringer Capital's investment in VeraData is reflective of its deep marketing and technology sector expertise, as well as its investment philosophy of partnering with robust founder-led companies that are focused on digitally transforming their respective sectors. Last year, the firm announced three digital-first acquisitions in the performance marketing, real estate, and financial sectors – Perform[cb], Inman News and Benzinga. More recently, Beringer acquired Dig Insights—a tech-enabled market research firm. Now, Beringer is delighted to welcome VeraData into the family as the fifth platform investment of Fund IV, the Digital Transformation Opportunity Fund.

BrightTower served as exclusive financial advisor to VeraData. Winston & Strawn served at legal advisor to Beringer Capital. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Beringer Capital



Beringer Capital is a private equity firm specializing in the rapidly evolving information, media, marketing, commerce, data and technology sectors. The firm leverages its financial and intellectual capital to invest in middle-market companies that are strongly positioned to benefit from the accelerating trend toward digital transformation. Beringer's collaborative approach, as well as its strong track record with add-on acquisitions, helps visionary leadership teams to deliver exceptional customer experience and achieve impressive results.

Beringer Capital has offices in Toronto and New York. For more information, visit: http://www.beringercapital.com/

About VeraData



VeraData is the market leading fundraising acceleration and decision science platform driving donor acquisition and reactivation in the non-profit sector. VeraData is differentiated by its donor analytics and predictive modeling engine, a unique and defensible data asset, and best-in-class creative and fundraising outreach execution. The VeraData machine learning platform unlocks the predictive power of first- and third-party permissioned data compiled from hundreds of sources and more than one billion consumer records in its data warehouse.

For more information, visit http://www.veradata.com

