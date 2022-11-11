BizCom Associates™ Launches Philanthropic Program, BizComCARES

Share Save

Just in time for the holiday season, Dallas-Fort Worth based public relations and marketing communications firm BizCom Associates™ is launching a new employee-based philanthropic program, BizComCARES.

"Rather than select one or two causes to support as an agency, the beauty of this program is that as a fully-remote agency it provides a way for BizCom and our team members to help address the needs of their communities, no matter where they live," said BizCom co-Founder and CEO Scott White. "There are so many worthwhile causes, and everyone has their favorite, so we decided to put the power of this program in the hands of our employees."

The program is designed to empower the agency and individual teammates to select the causes they wish to support. This could range from seasonal opportunities such as holiday programs to providing relief following a natural disaster to supporting local mentoring programs. No matter the cause, BizCom will mobilize whatever resources are needed.

"Through this program we can rally our troops, friends and even clients to join forces to support causes dear to our hearts," White said. "Individual team members will also have the opportunity to provide their support to a cause that is important to them with the full backing of the agency."

BizComCARES adds another element to the agency's original Values of:

Collaboration for personalized, high-quality service.

Authenticity and integrity win every time.

Results are how you know we deliver on our promise.

Expertise in our industry elevates everything we do

The CARE acronym now expands to CARES with the "S" representing "Serving our communities and beyond."

BizCom has also set up a website, BizComCARES.com, where employees can showcase their philanthropic efforts. Organizations or individuals can also use the website to contact the agency requesting support.

