Elevating Smart Home Connectivity: Apex Infosys Partners with BTicino

Our collaboration with BTicino is a leap toward a smarter and more interconnected future. Together, we'll create homes that blend cutting-edge technology with Italian design finesse.” — Advait Thakur, CEO - Apex Infosys

VARESE, ITALY, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic leap towards intelligent living, Apex Infosys, a leader in automation and networking systems, has joined hands with BTicino S.p.A., an Italian pioneer in electrical and domotic technology. This collaboration will revolutionize smart living by seamlessly integrating the BTicino Living Now series with Apex Infosys' cutting-edge smart home platform.

Since its inception in 2019, Apex Infosys India has been redefining smart living with personalized automation solutions. The company's commitment to simplicity, security, and innovation aligns seamlessly with BTicino's heritage of quality and design excellence.

Apex Infosys India's advanced smart home platform, coupled with the elegance and functionality of BTicino's Living Now series, will provide users with unparalleled control over lighting, audio, video, climate, security, and more. This partnership not only enhances current offerings but also sparks new possibilities for future smart living technologies.

BTicino, renowned for its innovation in electrical low-voltage equipment, shares Apex Infosys India's passion for creating exceptional living experiences. The Living Now series, a hallmark of elegance and performance, represents BTicino's commitment to blending aesthetics, comfort, and functionality.

"We're thrilled to partner with Apex Infosys India to redefine how people experience their living spaces," states Simona Dimitrova, Product Manager of BTicino S.p.A. "This collaboration embodies our dedication to delivering quality, technology, and design to our customers."

The integration of Apex Infosys' smart home platform with the BTicino Living Now series is scheduled for later this year. This transformative partnership reflects both companies' shared vision of creating homes that empower residents through innovative and interconnected technologies.