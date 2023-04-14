Centific, a world-class digital solutions provider today announced the launch of Honeybee, a toolkit that supports multipurpose AI systems that perform a wide range of tasks such as supporting localization of content. Additionally, Honeybee helps reduce localization costs by performing essential duties such as evaluating machine translation accuracy, making language-based and localization tasks up to 50% more efficient.

As more businesses leverage large language models (LLMs) to train AI using massive amounts of data to understand, evaluate, classify and generate human language, Honeybee finetunes LLMs to make the process faster and more effective. To ensure Honeybee applies LLMs responsibly, Centific uses a human-in-the-loop approach, with people performing crucial roles such as evaluating the model, ensuring human alignment and de-biasing the model.

"Honeybee advances AI by giving businesses a useful toolkit for practical applications such as localizing high volumes of complex content," said Venkat Rangapuram, CEO, Centific. "Multipurpose AI is revolutionizing many industries by performing more complicated tasks, and Centific is already helping clients reap the benefits."

Tested for several use cases via human-in-the-loop validation, Honeybee is showing strong results in machine translation quality evaluation for specific language combinations.

In addition to performing machine translation quality evaluation, Honeybee performs many other tasks. These include:

Query/text classification

Personally identifiable information (PII) discovery

Synthetic data creation

Content toxicity assessment

Sentiment analysis

Data labelling

Named entity recognition

Centific currently uses Honeybee with Fortune 500 clients on an array of customer experience, data, intelligence, and IT services, continuing to prove the solution across use cases and at scale.

