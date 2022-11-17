Clearbit Enhances Pipeline Discovery and Capture With Integration of G2 Buyer Intent Data

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearbit, a leader in B2B marketing intelligence, today announced they have built a new integration to support G2 Buyer Intent data in their platform. For marketers, actioning G2 Buyer Intent alongside Clearbit’s company intelligence and audience management enables them to better engage the right companies at the right time.

Customers of G2 and Clearbit can now access all their relevant G2 Buyer Intent Signals directly in Clearbit’s Data Activation Platform, including:

Companies viewing their G2 Product Profiles and Sponsored Content

Companies viewing their G2 Category(ies), Comparison Products, and Alternative & Competitor Pages

G2 Buyer Intent Scores for every visiting company

"Buyer intent data is a secret weapon for leading B2B marketers,” said Christine Li, VP of Growth & Enablement at G2. “Clearbit's integration with G2 helps marketers take that data even further -- driving more streamlined actions for sales, intent-based revenue, and realizing the full potential of account-based marketing.”

By using Clearbit’s Audience Builder to add in these G2 signals alongside Clearbit’s company intelligence and revealed website visitors, teams can now discover and engage high-quality potential pipeline in new ways. For example:

Identify best-fit companies researching your solution – or your competitors – on G2, and use Clearbit Capture to discover key buyer contact information for immediate marketing or sales outreach

Layer G2’s signals and Buyer Intent Score with Clearbit’s company data to score and prioritize new leads or open opportunities - ensuring your team is focused the best-fit, in-market buyers

Know when customers up for renewal are viewing alternatives or comparing to other product pages on G2 - making sure your account team can be proactive

About Clearbit

Clearbit is a marketing intelligence solution that helps B2B marketing and revenue teams grow faster and smarter with data. Over 1,500 customers in organizations like Segment, Asana, and Atlassian use Clearbit’s data activation platform and APIs to create demand, capture intent, and optimize pipeline. Founded in 2015, Clearbit is backed by Zetta Venture Partners, Battery Ventures, and First Round Capital. For more information, visit www.clearbit.com.

