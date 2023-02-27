ClearPier (https://clearpier.com/), one of Canada’s largest performance advertising technology companies, is acquiring Hang My Ads for $35M in cash, shares and earnouts. Hang My Ads, a rewards-based mobile ad platform for user acquisition and monetization is the latest in a series of deals to further expand its performance capabilities for its global clients. The deal follows ClearPier’s May 2022acquisition of Israeli advertising technology company, PubPlus, as well as Cygobel earlier this year. The Hang My Ads acquisition strengthens ClearPier’s mobile capacity, as the company continues to integrate complementary technology driven performance companies integral to its leadership as a one-stop solution and service offering for performance marketers.



“Our M&A strategy and approach are laser focused on delivering on our vision and leadership in technology driven performance marketing,” said Sunil Abraham, ClearPier CEO. “Every single acquisition plays its part in our holistic offering. So, we are thrilled to bring Hang My Ads into the mix and immediately up-level our mobile offering in terms of inventory and audience access, as well as cutting edge technology and services. Our clients continue to realize the benefits of building a quality audience that yields positive ROI and business outcomes – and are enjoying the journey as our offering continues to broaden.”



About Hang My Ads

Founded by Sara Lameira and Rodrigo Jogo, Hang My Ads has been in the performance marketing business for nearly a decade, establishing their leadership in user acquisition for mobile apps. Considered a Top 5 rewarded platform in the world and recognized as a leader by Appsflyer on their performance index, Hang My Ads is one of the largest rewarded platforms in the world with a reach of over 200 million monthly unique users across premium apps and websites.



With the development of proprietary technology such as the company’s tracking solution or innovations such as the Multi Offer Offerwall, an interface optimized for user discovery and choice, the company has been able to leverage a steadily expanding mix of options to help app developers and advertisers acquire and engage new users at scale and target their brands to the right mobile audience. Hang My Ads has also partnered with app developers to monetize their ad spaces with the highest yield through their network of 4000+ direct agency and advertiser relationships.



“We are really excited to be part of the ClearPier Group. We truly believe in the maxim thattogether, we are stronger,” Sara said.



“As the only company in the group specializing in Rewarded Traffic, we are grateful for the confidence shown in the work carried out by Hang My Ads and we believe that we can be an asset to the group in this regard. We hope to further expand our reach by collaborating with the rest of the group's companies such as ClearPier Performance, Cygobel and PubPlus,” Rodrigo added.



For more information about ClearPier’s one-stop tech driven performance solution and services, contact [email protected]