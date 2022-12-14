Codisto Unveils New API Integration to Boost Sales for Shopify and eBay Retailers

Codisto, the global leader in omnichannel catalog management, today announced the expansion of its eBay API support. This integration ensures that retail brands and merchants can easily and automatically synchronize their product information from Shopify to eBay, providing them with a seamless way to boost traffic and revenue to their online stores.

Codisto’s announcement follows eBay’s announcement earlier this year that it will discontinue its Shopify connector on December 31, 2022, affecting online retailers worldwide that currently use the integration to synchronize all product and order information — including product details, prices, and inventory – across both platforms. Codisto is the only ecommerce developer that can be natively installed on a retailer’s Shopify platform to integrate seamlessly with eBay’s REST API. This development ensures that Shopify merchants using eBay’s Shopify integration can seamlessly migrate their eBay channel management to Codisto, avoiding any disruption to their operations during the holiday period. Additionally, Codisto is the top-rated omnichannel marketplace integration solution for retailers selling on platforms including BigCommerce, WooCommerce, PrestaShop, Google, Walmart and Amazon.

“At Codisto, we hold a steadfast dedication to giving retailers around the world a smarter, more efficient way to sell online, and execute a successful omnichannel commerce strategy,” said Luke Amery, founder and CEO of Codisto. “Codisto’s eBay REST API integration further strengthens our partnership with eBay, and continues to give retailers on Shopify efficient pathways to deliver more traffic, customers, and revenue.”

Codisto’s eBay REST API support now provides a seamless migration path for eBay sellers, with Shopify retailers able to immediately migrate eBay catalog management to Codisto’s app, and ensure all previous sales history and search ranking on existing listings are preserved. Codisto also offers free 24/7 global support and onboarding services to its customers. Since eBay’s announcement to discontinue its Shopify connector on October 4, Codisto has seen an increase of 26% in sign-ups to its eBay integration.

For more information on Codisto’s eBay integration, visit https://codisto.com/platforms/shopify/, or to install Codisto, visit https://apps.shopify.com/codisto-linq.

About Codisto

Codisto is the global leader in omnichannel ecommerce management, empowering retail brands and merchants to immediately drive more traffic, reach new customers and increase revenue. Codisto’s pioneering solution automates a retailer’s catalog, inventory and order management processes across retail platforms and marketplaces, including Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Google. Codisto facilitates over US$2 billion in sales for over 30,000 global retail customers each year. Codisto is also an eBay Gold Solution provider for North America. For more information, visit https://codisto.com/.

[email protected]