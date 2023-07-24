Colling Media, one of the fastest-growing agencies, ranks number seven on the Phoenix Business Journal's Top 10 Largest Interactive Marketing Firms list on July 14, a six-place jump from the previous year. The ranking highlights Colling Media's growth and success in the competitive interactive marketing landscape, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking impactful marketing strategies.

"Landing in the top 10 is another great indication of our growth in pursuit of becoming one of the top digital advertising agencies in the Southwest. Our focus on deep industry expertise, rigorous attribution and relentless pursuit of results allows us to continue to grow in size and strength," said Doug Campbell, President.

Listed agencies were ranked by their interactive marketing employees, with Colling Media coming in at a total of 40. Notably, 93% of its revenue was driven by Interactive Marketing services in 2022.

The agency's partners span a variety of industries, including Education, Recruitment, Retail, E-Commerce, and Home Services. To exceed client marketing goals, the agency offers Programmatic Display, OTT/CTV, Digital Audio, Paid Social Media, Paid Search (PPC), Email Marketing, Content Marketing, Organic Social Media, and Traditional Media Buying.

In the last two years, Colling Media launched two new marketing divisions: CM Productions and CM PR+. CM Productions, an in-house video production service, specifically addresses today's demand for video ads. Through on-site video shoots, clients receive more than one branded ad per day for marketing products and services. CM PR+, a digital content amplification service, allows clients to skip traditional PR gatekeepers. Companies take control of their news cycle and tell stories directly to customers.

The recognition is one of several accolades given to the agency highlighting its rapid growth and journey into lead generation marketing. Noteworthy among previous awards are the titles of Ranking Arizona's No. 1 Advertising Agency in 2021 and 2016.

"Helping people succeed through better advertising results is more than just a mission statement - it's our culture. Our focus on that underlying goal helps us to attract and retain the best clients and staff who are all aligned in a single mission," stated Brian Colling, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

