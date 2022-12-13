CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Press Release

Consumer Consent Council Announces New Industry Best Practices

3 minute read
December 13, 2022
Digital Experience

Consumer Consent Council announced today the completion of Phase I of its previously announced plan to create a Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO).

Working with performance marketing industry participants, outside advisors, and regulators, the Council has developed draft Best Practices. These are designed to augment the existingStandards each member has already pledged to comply with.

The Best Practices are designed to meet consumer expectations for performance marketing, including concerning who will contact the consumer, how often, and for what purpose.

Specific elements include limitations on the number of advertisers a consumer may be matched to, the number of times a consumer may be contacted, and clarity on how the consumer can opt-out of being contacted.

The Council plans to publish the final Best Practices in January. Consistent with its educational mission, detailed examples and related business processes will be made available to members.

“We’re excited to have completed this important step toward establishing our SRO,” said Rob Seaver, Executive Director of the Consumer Consent Council and the Professionals Association for Customer Engagement (PACE). “One of our goals in combining forces with PACE in 2022 was to combine their contact center SRO experience with our expertise in online performance marketing, including the technological capabilities of our members”.

The Best Practices create an additional level of compliance designed to meet consumer expectations. Members electing to proceed with SRO certification will be evaluated not only concerning compliance with the Standards but also concerning the Best Practices.

“One of the hot topics coming out of our PACE's October ACX event in Nashville was how certain market practices may not always deliver a clear consumer experience,” noted Mr. Seaver. “Our members comply with the law and their contractual obligations, but that may not be enough in all cases to meet consumer and regulatory expectations. We believe the Best Practices will bridge that gap.”

The PACE Mission

As a community, PACE advocates for and promotes best practices, emerging technology, and thought leadership to and by its customer experience professional members to stimulate exceptional customer service, business growth, and personal development.

PACE provides value to members by providing the following:
- A unified voice in advocating on behalf of the Customer Experience & Performance Marketing Industry
- Programs for sharing Industry Best Practices and advancing professional education
- Meaningful and productive networking opportunities and events
- Compliance education and accreditation

For further details on PACE, Consumer Consent Council and their Standards, Best Practices, and SRO process, please contact Joe Laskowski at [email protected]

Contact:
Rob Seaver
PACE
+1 317-816-9336
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

 

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC): A guide for 2022
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
How to Build a Culture of Customer-centricity
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Better Than Average CX: How to Wow Your Customers
A recent webinar explored best practices for building customer experiences that create fierce loyalty
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Understanding the Real Role of VOC Software
CX program success
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC): A guide for 2022
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
How to Build a Culture of Customer-centricity
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Better Than Average CX: How to Wow Your Customers
A recent webinar explored best practices for building customer experiences that create fierce loyalty
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Understanding the Real Role of VOC Software
CX program success
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play