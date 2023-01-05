CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Create Smart URLs at Scale With AppURL’s New API Feature

January 5, 2023
Digital Experience

Custom Smart URL generator AppURL announces the release of its latest feature, the AppURL API. With this new feature, AppURL will allow customers to interface with the engine powering its Smart URL generator, providing them with the ability to create Smart URLs at scale rather than one at a time.

Access to the AppURL API will be controlled through an API key or access token issued by the company. This not only provides an extra layer of protection but allows the company to provide additional access to its many customization features, such as the ability to upload images for generating custom link previews. Through these optional properties, users can control every aspect of their Smart URLs’ functionality to improve the overall effectiveness of their marketing campaigns.

In addition to the API, AppURL is also introducing an API wrapper library to allow clients who utilize Javascript to use the new API with greater ease.
For more information on AppURL’s other useful features, please visit https://www.appurl.com/features/.

About AppURL
AppURL is a free, online smart URL tool that simplifies URLs to give businesses more versatile marketing possibilities. AppURL offers a wide array of features, from deep linking and QR codes to integrate Google analytics, which let businesses steer customers to websites more effectively, improving marketing success rates and fueling sales growth.

Contact:
Josh
AppURL
+1 323-927-7875
[email protected]
