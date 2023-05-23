Cyara, the creator and leader of the Customer Experience (CX) Assurance category, today announced its integration of OpenAI’s GPT-3, which will accelerate the generation of training and testing data for Cyara Botium, the company’s one-stop solution for comprehensive, automated chatbot and conversational AI CX testing and assurance. By integrating OpenAI’s GPT-3, it allows enterprises to accelerate the development of their chatbots and voicebots while simultaneously improving chatbot quality.

“Cyara is leading the charge in delivering exceptional conversational AI experiences by recognizing the power of large language models (LLMs). This integration is another example of our commitment to delivering cutting-edge chatbot testing solutions to our customers,” said Christoph Börner, Senior Director, Digital at Cyara. “Cyara’s integration of GPT-3 for training and testing conversational AI has not only elevated the industry standard for delivering exceptional chatbot experiences but has also played a pivotal role in shaping the future of CX.”

To train and test chatbots, businesses need to be able to identify a wide array of ways a user could express their goal, or intent, for interacting with a chatbot or voicebot. Identifying as many ways as possible a user could express their intent is challenging due to the unpredictable and unlimited options users have. For example, a customer checking their account balance at their bank can express themselves in many different ways (e.g., “check balance,” “what’s my balance,” “how much money do I have”) and a chatbot should recognize any of these options with high confidence. Chatbots that aren’t trained and tested on a comprehensive set of data, are prone to misunderstanding the user, and failing to resolve their issues, leaving them frustrated. In fact, according to a recent study commissioned by Cyara and conducted by Forrester, 61% of consumers believe that a chatbot is often unable to understand what they are asking for.

With this integration, Cyara Botium automatically generates a meaningful list of user examples powered by the GPT-3 LLM and the domain the chatbot is programmed to handle. Once the list of user inputs is created, it can be used for training and testing purposes. This improves both speed of development and quality of the chatbot by:

Reducing the time it takes to develop training and testing data

Reducing labor time and costs during the development and testing process

Improves the quality of the chatbot by increasing test coverage.

Cyara Botium’s AI-Powered Data and Test Generator, built on the OpenAI GPT-3 integration, is currently available for Cyara’s enterprise customers.

