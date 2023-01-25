CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Dastmyer Expands Services to Include Video Editing

January 25, 2023
Dastmyer Machines, a leading provider of copywriting services, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to include video editing. The company will now offer its customers access to the latest video editing technologies and techniques, to help them tell their story in a visually compelling way.

"As the online landscape continues to evolve, we recognize the importance of storytelling through various mediums," said the CEO of Dastmyer. "Expanding our services to include video editing will allow our customers to reach their audience in a more engaging and effective way."

The company's new services will include the creation of video content for social media, websites, and other digital platforms, as well as video editing and post-production. The team at Dastmyer will work closely with each client to understand their unique needs and goals, and develop a customized video strategy to help them achieve their business objectives.

"We are excited to be able to offer our customers access to these video-editing services," said the Director of Sales and Marketing at Dastmyer. "We believe that video has the potential to revolutionize the way businesses communicate their message, and we are proud to be able to provide our customers with the tools they need to tell their story in a visually compelling way."

Dastmyer is committed to helping businesses of all sizes and industries succeed in today's digital landscape. To learn more about the company's expanded services and how they can help your business, visit their website at www.dastmyer.com.

About Dastmyer Machines
Dastmyer is a leading provider of copywriting services. With a focus on quality and customer service, Dastmyer has been providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed for over 7 years. The company specializes in crafting compelling content for websites, social media, and other digital platforms.

