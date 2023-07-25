DataGrail, the leading Privacy Control Center™, today announced another industry first: a new Managed Services offering that offloads the burdens of day-to-day data privacy management so that companies can maintain their focus on strategy and impact. DataGrail Managed Services now handle customers’ DSR fulfillment and data mapping processes, streamlining internal resources and decreasing the need for additional headcount. The new offering comes amid persistently changing data privacy regulations and rapidly increasing volume of data subject requests (DSRs), which make it difficult for companies to keep up with their privacy obligations.

With its Risk Intelligence, DataGrail is uniquely qualified to manage data privacy programs for customers. DataGrail’s data mapping capabilities are enhanced by 2,000+ integrations and DSR automation functionality that spans across internal data systems such as custom databases, data warehouses, unstructured data stores, and internally built apps. Risk Intelligence gives DataGrail unprecedented visibility into where data can hide to reduce risk and ensures that it can complete DSRs efficiently and accurately.

“Data privacy has never been more top-of-mind. Consumers expect control over their data, and companies have a responsibility to respond to their requests promptly and comprehensively. Doing so enables them to maintain brand trust and loyalty,” said DataGrail CEO and Co-founder Daniel Barber. “But privacy management has become a big enough issue that businesses need help. With DataGrail Managed Services, companies easily address the rapid changes in the data privacy landscape so that companies can be confident their DSRs are processed thoroughly and correctly so that their customers’ rights are protected.”

The Benefits of Managed Services

With DataGrail Managed Services, DataGrail technical privacy experts serve as thought partners, surfacing complex and sensitive issues for companies’ privacy and legal leadership teams to review and sign off on with a defined escalation path.

For customers using DataGrail’s Request Manager product, Managed Services gives them access to a dedicated privacy manager for:

Timely DSR processing in accordance with required timelines

Coordination of internal stakeholders involved in the DSR lifecycle

Fully documented end-to-end processes

Delivery of necessary assets to train and enable DSR processing at scale

Ongoing process improvements and updates as new tools and stakeholders onboard

For those taking advantage of DataGrail’s Data Mapping capabilities, Managed Services adds:

Internal stakeholder engagement and coordination for data mapping exercises

Risk assessment creation and distribution for new or updated systems

Approvals tracking and action item review for records of process activities document

Annual or bi-annual project planning and templatization of process

Reusable communications assets for stakeholder updates on data mapping initiatives and resource planning

These capabilities combine to enable teams to run a highly scalable and reliable data privacy program with unprecedented ease so that they can fully protect consumer information and decrease their business risk.

“DataGrail Managed Services has been a game changer for us,” said Sean Kellogg, Privacy Legal Counsel at Dexcom. “We went from two employees working 20+ hours a week on requests to one employee working less than five hours a week. Not only that, but our overall efficiency in responding has increased and all of our metrics are on the rise. I would highly recommend DataGrail Managed Services.”

About DataGrail

DataGrail is the Privacy Control Center™ modern brands rely on to build customer trust and outsmart business risk. Security, legal, and executive teams use DataGrail to automate privacy workflows and support compliance with regulations like GDPR, CCPA, and CPRA. With its Risk Intelligence, DataGrail offers continuous system detection, responsible data discovery, guided privacy assessments, and automated data subject request (DSR) fulfillment to power the world's most trusted businesses. DataGrail services millions of consumers through companies like Salesforce, Overstock, Instacart, and New Balance, and is a G2 leader. DataGrail is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors, including Third Point Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Next47, Cloud Apps Capital Partners, Operator Collective, HubSpot, Okta Ventures, and American Express Ventures. Visit www.datagrail.io or follow DataGrail on Twitter and LinkedIn to learn more.

