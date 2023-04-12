Leading eCommerce solutions provider, DynamicWeb is proud to be an exhibitor at the annual Directions North America 2023 Conference. The three-day event will occur on April 16-19, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida.

The Directions North America 2023 Conference is run by Microsoft Partners, for Partners. It is the center for developers, implementers, technical experts, sales, and executive/owner representatives to collaborate, form partnerships, and grow with one another and Microsoft. Attendees will be able to learn the latest tools, Microsoft’s strategic goals and objectives, and so much more. With this annual conference, they aim to expand, enhance, and empower Microsoft Dynamics channel partners.



Offering an award-winning eCommerce Suite that enables businesses to deliver modern customer experiences and accelerate their digital strategies, attendees can experience the DynamicWeb difference at their designated booth. Their unified platform for eCommerce, Content Management, Product Information Management, and Digital Marketing can seamlessly integrate into Microsoft Dynamics. With this powerful integration, businesses can build stronger relationships with their customers, increase revenue, and grow their brands.



DynamicWeb welcomes conference attendees to visit them at Booth F-5 to connect and learn more about how the DynamicWeb eCommerce suite can be a powerful solution offering for Microsoft Dynamics partners to their customers.

About the Company:

DynamicWeb is a world-leading provider of eCommerce, CMS, PIM, and Marketing solutions for mid/large and enterprise-sized companies. With more than 20+ years in business and more than 12,000 websites developed, they have the experience and the software necessary to create powerful eCommerce solutions tailored to specific vertical requirements. The platform lowers the total cost of ownership and reduces complexity since customers can work in one unified interface instead of multiple loosely connected applications and with fewer integrations.

Contact:

Brad Vorbeck

DynamicWeb

+1 310.405.0550

Contact form: https://dynamicweb.com/about/contact-us