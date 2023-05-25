The Edge AI and Vision Alliance today announced the winners of the 2023 Vision Tank Start-Up Competition at the Embedded Vision Summit. The annual competition, which showcases the best new ventures using or enabling perceptual AI and computer vision in products, invited five finalist companies to pitch their company and product to judges in front of the Summit audience.

Judges' Award: ProHawk Technology Group

ProHawk Technology Group—ProHawk Technology Group is a computer vision restoration solutions provider that offers cutting-edge solutions to businesses across various industries. Their mission is to help their clients optimize their operations and increase their bottom line by leveraging computer vision restoration technologies. https://prohawk.ai/

Audience Choice Award: GMAC Intelligence

GMAC Intelligence—GMAC is building a drive-through automation solution for quick-service restaurants (QSRs). They are solving the labor shortage and churn problem for the US QSR industry. Their solution is QSRBot 247 for drive-through automation, which identifies loyal customers, takes their food orders accurately, handles their payments and delivers the food quickly. This solution is enabled by on-device implementation of vision AI, ASR, TTS and NLP algorithms. https://gi4all.com/

Due to numerous outstanding entries, the judging panel and audience had a tough task in selecting winners. "Many of the most impactful innovations in perceptual AI and computer vision are developed by start-ups," said Jeff Bier, Founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance and General Chairman of the Embedded Vision Summit. "We are pleased to recognize and congratulate two of the most promising start-ups in this domain, ProHawk Technology Group and GMAC Intelligence. These winners clearly stood out for their technical innovation, as well as excellence in their business plans, teams and market potential."

The winner of the Vision Tank Judges' Award will receive a $5,000 cash prize, and both the winner of the Judges' Award and the winner of the Audience Choice Award will receive a one-year membership in the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. In addition, the companies received valuable introductions to potential investors, customers, employees and suppliers.

Finalist video pitches are available at https://embeddedvisionsummit.com/vision-tank .

The Embedded Vision Summit, which was held this year May 22-24, is operated by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance, a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies to accelerate the adoption of edge AI and vision in products. Alliance Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for perceptual AI or computers. For more information on the Alliance, visit https://edge-ai-vision.com.

