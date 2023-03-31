EndoTech.io, a leading provider of AI-driven trading solutions, has announced a technical integration with OKX, the second-largest crypto exchange by volume and a leading Web3 technology company, that will enable users to capture crypto volatility through EndoTech's advanced AI algorithms.

As part of the partnership, EndoTech users who have an OKX account will be able to use EndoTech's proprietary AI algorithms to better understand and capture crypto market volatility. EndoTech's algorithms use machine learning and other advanced techniques to analyze vast amounts of data and identify profitable trading opportunities in real-time.

"We are thrilled to partner with OKX to technically integrate their trading platform as a venue for our AI-driven trading solutions," said Dmitry Gooshchin, COO of EndoTech.io. "Our algorithms are designed to help traders capture market volatility, which is essential for successful trading in the crypto space. By combining OKX's industry-leading exchange platform with our advanced AI, we can offer traders a powerful tool to help them as they seek to maximize their returns."

OKX, known for its liquidity, robust security, and excellent customer support, has been at the forefront of the crypto revolution since its founding. The exchange has been recognized for its transparency, reliability, and innovation, making it a popular choice for traders around the world.

"We were glad to work with EndoTech.io to technically integrate OKX to be a trading venue for users of their algorithmic trading platform," said Lennix Lai, Head of Global Institutional at OKX. "EndoTech's AI algorithms are among the most advanced in the industry. We're committed to expanding our technical partnerships with top-tier trading tools, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment."

The partnership between EndoTech.io and OKX is expected to benefit traders by providing them with the tools and resources they need to make informed trading decisions and give them the best potential to maximize their returns. By onboarding to EndoTech and taking advantage of its advanced AI algorithms, OKX users can stay ahead of the curve and take advantage of market opportunities as they arise.

Disclaimer: This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

About EndoTech.io

EndoTech.io is an award-winning SaaS platform that empowers investors with advanced algorithms for high volatility financial markets. Thanks to advanced AI and automation, EndoTech is able to deliver outsized returns in this high risk high reward market. The hedge fund-like solution outperforms buy and hold performance and leverages automation to deliver returns on fully secured, client-custody accounts. More than 160 thousand investors rely on EndoTech ranging from retail investors to institutions like family offices and hedge funds. EndoTech's advanced algorithmic investing technology is trusted by leading industry partners like Binance, Coinbase, Gemini, Bitfinex and OKX.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platforms for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume and is trusted by more than 50 million users. OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps. OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

